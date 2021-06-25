I proposed to my wife on a shoot

The Knight: Bashir Muyanja, 32, is a cinematographer and an actor. This year, two of the films he was part of Tacora and Nalindi dominated nominations at the Uganda Film Festival, while the man himself got double nominations for cinematography. Godfrey Lugaaju c aught up with him on life and work.

Briefly tell us about yourself

I am Bashir Muyanja Kyasanku, born to Mr Sulaiman Muyanja and Ms Shamim Nansubuga. Married to Phatie Nakawuki Muhammad, a father, staunch Muslim and the executive director of Purple Heart, a film production company.

How did you get into cinematography?

Upon dumping my music career in 2017, I had to look for something to pay the bills, so I started cinematography, directing and acting. I have learnt to love it with time. So far, cinematography has not disappointed me as I have been lucky to get the right gigs.

How do you juggle acting, cinematography and directing?

Multitasking is hectic, it puts you in a position where you don’t know what to choose and it takes a lot of years wasting time in failing to choose what to do because you have different lines in one person so it delays you somehow so it’s better to choose what you can do best.

What are some of the notable projects you have been part of?

The first film I was part of was Chains. I served as a cinematographer, partially directed, edited and co-produced it. Chains was nominated for Best Feature Film in both Uganda Film Festival and Pearl International Film Festival.

Then I have acted in Kalema, Dead End and Top TV’s series Baguma.

What do you appreciate the most about acting?

Most people think actors pretend to be someone else – that is not true.

Acting is fun because you get to live someone else’s life, think and see things from their perspective. It is also educative because through it, I get a chance to teach the world something. It is a stress reliever as well.

How do you keep yourself creative?

I do research, I do a lot of practice and rehearsals every other time to perfect my craft.

What does it take to put up a memorable performer?

Passion, hard work, prayer, confidence and above all understanding the character you’ve been asked to portray.

What is the most challenging role you have taken on?

My role as Marcus on Baguma. He is a complex character that pushes me to do things I have not done before, he’s shoddy, a cheat and often cheats on the girlfriend with his best friend’s wife. That’s contrary to the shy person I am.

What is your memorable experience on a set?

The day we were shooting some hospital scenes, I proposed to my wife, she didn’t see it coming.

She cried, fellow actors surrounded us, doctors came out as well to see. It was memorable. I had always wanted to propose but didn’t know how.

My wife is the kind that is not moved by big and extravagant things so I had to find a simple and better way to do it. When she cried, it felt different because it was the first time I had seen her shed a tear.

How has Covid- 19 affected you as a player in the arts industry?

Art is one discipline that thrives best when people convene, either to consume it or make it.

Not even a film is made by an individual, it is teamwork, the pandemic has thus taken this away because of the need to social distance.

There are scenes you would want to shoot in a certain way with large numbers but can’t because we have to observe SOPs.

What are some of the challenges?

Like many cinematographers, it is the equipment. There are things I would have wanted to do but I can’t because I don’t have a camera such as a Red Dragon or Black Magic, some of the best cameras on the market.

What is that one thing people do not know about you?

I am a down-to-earth, understanding and supportive of potential talent. I have helped a number of people improve their acting.

How do you handle emotional breakdown?

Prayer. Whenever I feel like I am emotionally broken, I go down on my knees and seek God’s guidance.

What do you always look out for in a woman?

I like a woman who God -fearing, one that is not easily excited with simple things. I like that one who challenges my intellectual capacity. I love a smart woman who does not say yes to everything.

How do you spend your free time?

I love spending my free time with my family at home.

Tell me about your professional background?

I was a singer, song writer and an audio producer, I had a chance to work with the late Danz Kumapeesa and almost made a breakthrough in music when I collaborated with Jackie Chandiru on Gyangu Eno in 2017.

In 2018 I joined the film industry as an actor on the film Chains.

Bits:

Bashir Muyanja started out as an artiste and audio producer. When he did not get his expected breakthrough, he hang the microphone for the camera. Like many Ugandan cinematographers, he acquitted himself with editing skills, directing and ironically acting.