I want to serve humanity through  music - Van

Isaiah Ainebyona, known by his stage name Van Data, is an artiste affiliated to a number of labels. Isaac Ssejjombwe had a chat with him and he spoke about life and music.

By Isaac Ssejjombwe More by this Author

Where did the Van Data name come from?

My childhood friends baptised me Van Data Back in the day, I was the kind of guy that settled disputes and arguments among my friends. I exhibited maturity at a young age and my friends thought I had a lot of data. Van means of or for. Van Data means son of knowledge.

Briefly tell us about your music journey

I never chose music, music chose me. I used to do music and soccer but music presented more opportunities. During primary school, I was forced to join the school choir. I later joined a group of talented young people, where I learnt to play several music instruments including piano keyboard, guitar, jazz drums and others. I later joined several groups and bands such as Ma’Africa Band and Rayz Band until I decided to go solo.

If you were not doing music, what would you be doing?

I would be a social worker or I would be serving my country in the army- UPDF. I had a thing for them in my whole childhood. My goal is to be of service to the people.

Are you working on some music projects?

Yes, I have done several projects but mostly related to advocacy for peace and sexual reproductive health rights.

Tell us some of your other songs?

Old songs aside the Oli muyaye, china, sometimes, kagwilawo and others. I have a new album coming your way soon after this whole election

What qualities do you look out for in a woman?

A woman that can reason with me, challenge me, advise me and guide me where necessary. A woman who understands my likes, dislikes, what turns me on and off and less dramatic. I hate drama. A woman who openly talks about what is good or bad without pretending would be a good catch.

What makes you stand out from other artistes?

I am more focused on humanity and changing the lives of the underprivileged through music.

What would you change in Uganda’s music industry?

The whole system because as it is now, it is not about who is actually doing good music but who is making a lot of news (bad news sells more) and who has money.

What lessons has the industry taught you?

There is a lot of selfishness, unhealthy competition and negativity. Instead of working together and supporting each other, we are all fighting one another.

Which book did you love reading?

Who moved my cheese by Spencer Johnson. The book opens our eyes to creative ways to deal with changes in our work and life.

How do you want to be remembered?

As someone who made a positive chnchange in the lives of the underprivileged. I want my riches to be enjoyed by people instead of having a fleet of cars in my yard.

What has been your best moment?

When I represented Africa in World Social Forum in Brazil. At some point I managed to feed more than 35 childheaded families and also support DJs during the total lockdown with help from friends.

If you had to go back to school, which course would you do?

Medicine. I would love to treat the poor.

