I wish he was alive to see how much he was loved

Norman Wandera, alias DJ Rectango, was the official DJ of the fallen singing maestro, Mowzey Radio. Nicolas Akasula had a chat with him.

You were Mowzey Radio’s official DJ. Tell us more about that.

I used to deejay at a bar on Kampala road called Hi-table. And Radio and Weasel used to come and sing on Mondays, and that’s how we met. They badly parted ways with the proprietor which saw Radio start a bar called ‘Soldier’s bar’ in Wandegeya, and he gave me a job to play on Friday Nights.

Then one day he handed me the monster hit – ‘Neera’ on CD to play at our bar and strongly warned me from ever giving it to anyone.

After heeding to his request for four months, and continually declining to give the song to even senior city DJ’s, Mowzey began to trust me.

What are your fond memories of him?

They are many and I struggle to put a finger to only one. First, some people feared him but he was a good man.

Secondly, I have not recovered from the shock of his death. It was heartbreaking. And I remember it seemed like he knew he was going to die. He would always tell me that there were people following him everytime we were together. However, I would not see the people he was talking about.

His death really tortured me because I was with him on Saturday and the unfortunate event happened the following Monday. In fact, at one point, the doctor suggested that we bring him soothing music to resuscitate him.

We spent days at the hospital during his last days when he was in intensive care, with Weasel and other people until he breathed his last. It was and is still tough for me.

What do you miss most about him?

I was not only his official DJ but he had become my brother. We used to have our banter and make fun. We would literally eat from the same plate. But on a sad note, Mowzey died an unhappy man. At the time of his death, he thought people hated him. This was because so many people had disappointed him, his close friends defrauded him and people in his circles did ugly things to him. By the time he died, he had a bad temperament and people thought he was mad but he was not. I only wish he was alive to see the love people had for him.

Is there anything people do not know about you?

I am honest. People tend to assume that those who work in this industry are liars or cheats. But we are all different.

Who do you want to meet before you die?

Jay Z. I like his flamboyance and working ethic.

Are you a father?

Yes. I have one daughter.

What qualities do you look for in a woman?

To me beauty is not the first thing. But a woman with a pure heart, and one who is God-fearing is a good catch.

What is the craziest thing you have ever done for love?

I stole my sister’s bouquet of flowers that she had got from her boyfriend and gave it to the woman I was crushing on then.

What do you do in your spare time?

I hang out with my friends and do physical exercises.

Titbits:

Big plans

DJ Rectango has been a deejay for seven years and has nurtured household names such as Young Mulo, Spice Diana and Khalifa Aganaga. He plans to establish a record label, which he says he is already working on. During the lockdown, he has signed to work with two musicians for an upcoming label.