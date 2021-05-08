I would consider butterflies for a tattoo

By Gloria Haguma More by this Author

Segutunga Hope Ann, Sales manager-Africa Improved Foods.

If you visited my social media, the one thing you would discover about me is…

That I post a lot about Jesus. I am also high on positive vibes. I post motivational quotes.

The one comedian I watch when I need a good laugh is…

I cannot pick a particular comedian. But at the moment, the duo Maulana and Reign, MC Mariachi, Ann Kansiime, and Trevor Noah are high on my recommendation list.

The show I watch over and over again without getting bored is…

I love The Voice- an American singing competition television series broadcast on NBC. This is a show I can watch anytime, anywhere. Watching people with great talent changing people’s lives fills my heart with joy.

The weirdest thing I believed as a child was…

They used to tell us that if we sat on the mortar, we would change from our gender to the opposite gender. I was also told that if I sat on cooking stones, I would never get married.

At a party, you will find me …

Seated in the back alone sipping on a drink. Or I will be up and about trying to fix things here and there.

If I had more hours in a day, I would spend more time on…

On my baby clothing business. l would spend most of my time at charity homes cooking and sharing with them.

If I was required by law to get a full body tattoo, I would choose…

By law? I am just imagining who the president would be. But if I was forced to have a tattoo, I would consider butterflies.

On my bad days, one thing that lifts up my spirit is…

I love music but gospel music takes me into a world of peace, hope, worship, gives me relief and draws me closer to God. There are songs that speak direct ly to my soul whenever I listen to them.

One thing that marketing has taught me over the years is…

People management and tolerance. We are always meeting new people with different backgrounds, dealing with different issues.

If I were given a free air ticket to travel to my dream destination, I would definitely go to...

Santorini in Greece. The stunning blue waters, colourful sunsets, cliffside living and cave-like hotels are worth exploring.