I wouldn’t date a wealthier woman - MC Isaac

THE KNIGHT: We have seen entertainers dating older and wealthier women. These women use money as their weapon of attraction and many fall for this. MC Isaac believes in making his own money. Isaac Ssejjombwe catches up with up him.

Is emceeing what you had always wanted to do?

No. I always wanted to be a doctor or a pastor. My new found love for entertainment changed everything. But my dream of becoming a pastor has never changed. I do online preaching.

Take us through your emcee journey to where you are now?

I started this career at Club Sway, then Club Rouge. I later started getting emcee gigs on boat cruises before Highgate, Spena Beach to the current bars. I slowly shifted to working as a master of ceremonies at weddings and big entertainment shows. I currently host an entertainment show on Nbs Tv.

There is a belief that emceeing is mostly about fame? Is this so?

Not true. Today, emceeing is about passion, talent and being able to pay the bills. Fame cannot feed anyone.

How much are you guys paid and is it sustainable?

It depends on the gig at hand. Some events take longer hours. Emcees have different charges for weddings, big entertainment shows, or bar events. Every emcee charges differently, depending on seniority and how humourous or competitive they are on the market. Personally, the minimum rate I can work for is Shs500,000.

Who is your inspiration in this trade?

Mc Esco, Mc Kats, Douglas Lwanga, MacKenzie, MoshMc, Daggy Nyce and Kazoora.

Apart from emceeing, what else do you do?

I spend a lot of time at my farm. I also run a few business projects such as I.Liquor Corner, I.Love Charity org. I do voice over gigs and I am an actor.

What have you achieved through emceeing?

I have made meaningful friends and I am a landlord. I am a Tv and radio presenter. I have had opportunities to travel to various local and international destinations, thanks to mceeing.

Your elder brother MC Kats is also in this game. Has he contributed to your career in any way?

Yes. He has mentored me and introduced me to many people who have added building blocks to my career. I am glad he introduced me to Mc Esco because through him, I have gone places.

What makes an emcee tick?

God, respect, passion, discipline aggressiveness, talent and accepting criticism. Read and learn about reknown emcees everyday.

What do your parents perceive of you two being emcees?

At first they did not love it but now they support our hustles. For Kats, it is a dream come true. As long as we are happy and earning, we have their full support.

How do you politely chase away stalkers?

There is no shortcut. I tell them that I am married and there is nothing beyond a casual friendship.

What strikes you in a woman?

A woman who is God-fearing and disciplined is worth having and keeping. I will keep other characteristics to myself.

What is the longest time you have been on a stage and what event was it?

Four hours and that was during the Bell Jamz and Swangz Avenue tours. I was the main mcee.

Who are your top three emcees in Uganda and why?

Tricky question but top mcees are all good and I respect them. But Douglas Lwanga, Mc Kats and Mc Esco stand out.

What qualities do you have that would attract a woman?

I am a God-fearing person, hardworking, disciplined and charming.

Who is that person you would like to meet before you die?

Oprah Winfrey and Pastor TD Jakes.

What would a woman do that would make you call it quits?

Lies and disrespect.

How did Covid affect you?

Event gigs came to a halt. but I am thankful my employer continued paying me. But Covid-19 taught me some great lessons. Giving God time, prioritising family, saving for rainy days and doing side business.

Would you date a wealthier woman than you?

No, I would not. I believe in working and fending for myself.

Legacy









Humility

A humble, disciplined and loving man and mentor who made a footprint in the entertainment industry. Above all, I want to be remembered as a man who fished souls for Christ. Seek God in all you do, do not let fame get onto your head, and be humble.