Ideas for your New Year’s celebration

I hope you are spreading the cheer, love and joy of the festive season to your loved ones this holiday.

With all that we had to survive and accomplish this year, there is definitely a reason to celebrate and make merry.

Those who already have their midnight plans set and in motion, here are some fashion ideas for your New Year ’s Eve celebration. You can be sure you will turn heads at the year ender party.

The magical LBD

I use the word ‘magical’ because that is exactly what this dress will be giving every time you wear it. The little black dress is a great idea because it forms a base for you to lay on all your other accessories. It is also impossible to go wrong with this statement piece.

If you are looking to elevate your look, add some fun to this by wearing your dress with stunning detailing such as a sequined fabric, or some statement sleeves.

Also be sure not to dress this down, because the only way it is going to stand out, is with how well you accessorise it.

Feather trimmed set

This has possibly been one of the most sought after pieces by celebrities this year, and what better way to ring in 2022 with this? This fashion statement piece is comfortable.

They are made in varying hues, so you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to colour. Go ahead and pick out your accessories to match your trimmed feather piece. It is a perfect way to slay on New Year’s Eve.

Blazer and pants look

You could also decide to manifest your way into the New Year, by opting for a bold blazer look. You can keep this fun and entertaining by wearing your blazer in a bold and elaborate shade such as gold, silver or even a printed detail.

Depending on what you are comfortable with, you can pair this with some pants, a mini skirt or simply throw on some tights and thigh-high boots for the perfect look.

You can also switch up the blazer for an oversized shirt, especially if you are more focused on the comfort element of your look.