If only we could be deliberate about spreading positive vibes

I am struggling with communication so I always look out for friends who are outspoken in order to harness my communication skills

By Gloria Haguma More by this Author

Sandra Ssekamwa, Chef/caterer

While growing up, my dream career was to be…

A teacher. I deliberately taught all the staircases of the different homes I visited.

Those invisible pupils always got a good number of strokes for no reason at all. I just loved the fact that I had some authority. I later became a Sunday school teacher and a nursery school teacher. My love for children led me on that path and last year, I ventured into daycare business.

I have gotten this far in life because of…

God. One may reason that people have helped us along the way but it is God who aligns them for us. So for all I am and ever will be, it’s the grace of God.

Advertisement

What the world needs now …

Compassion and love. We are all up against each other only to be gone within a flash. Everything we fight for, the greed, injustice and hate for each other is all vanity. If only we could be deliberate about spreading love, empathy and kindness, this world would be a better place.

A dream shopping destination for me would have to be…

Dubai. I know I would be spoilt for choice. I would come back with one outfit for myself and lots of items for my children.

My ideal man is…

My husband. When I met my husband seven years ago, falling in love with him was so easy. Why? He has so much in common with my father. Fathers out there, be a good example to your children, you are setting a precedent for the kind of man they will need for a husband. Honest, hardworking, good communicator, patient and handsome.

The things I value in life…

My family, genuine friendship, my siblings and God. Take everything and leave me with these. Not that I don’t love anyone or anything outside that circle. They are my reason for living.

One thing I look out for in a friendship is…

Loyalty and care. I am a cry baby. My close friends know that. So, I need people who will be there for me when I want to cry and vent. I am struggling with communication so I always look out for friends who are outspoken in order to harness my communication skills.

My views on the political climate in Uganda are…

The scenes we watch on TV and social media are very ugly and disturbing. How I wish all parties could pass on their manifestos peacefully and not trade for bloodshed. I hate politics more than ever before.

Netflix and chill or a candle-lit dinner…

Candle-lit dinner. I am a foodie. Candle-lit dinner with a good conversation is a good way to wine down and relax your mind.

The one book I would recommend is…

The Power of Positive Thinking by Norman Vicent Peale. Emptying the mind is not enough. When the mind is emptied, something is bound to enter. So why not fill your mind with positive thoughts.

The thing I love the most about motherhood is…

There is no such thing as a perfect mother. We learn on the job. I became a mother at 18 years and I had every reason to throw in the towel. Forteen years later, I look at my children and pat myself on the back. It has been such an amazing journey.

If I had a chance, I would change…

The people I let into my life. I would be more honest and responsible with my life choices.