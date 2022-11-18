Imad Eduso: The sophistication your style needs

Imad Eduso understands sophistication, vibrancy and functional style for the modern woman. The brand’s pieces are playful and colour-pop silhouettes and they are the kind that will give your closet a breath of fresh air and your work style that much-needed elevation.

Here is what we love about this brand, and why you are possibly going to splurge more on their pieces.

Ready to wear

Fashionable pieces should give you the option of being able to blend them with everything else in your closet, and still end up with a noteworthy look. And that is what many of the pieces offer you. For instance, their Abeke set which consists of a pink and green blocked skirt look, works quite well together. It also allows you the luxury of breaking the look and matching it with everyday pieces in your closets such as your body suits, corsets, or even your wide-legged pants for the top. Forget that “never repeat clothes” notion. You need to enjoy your wardrobe and there is no better way to do than constantly alternating it.

Structured to slay

Basic is not something you would use with the pieces in this brand. Whatever you choose, you are likely going to be the one turning all the heads. Everything from their pants, tops, to matching sets, have an element to them that makes it impossible to ignore them and miss them. Whether it is a ruffle detail, shiny disc detail or simply a plunged neckline, there is always going to be something about an Imad Eduso piece that has you hooked.