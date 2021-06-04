Intentionally withdraw convenience

We live in a generation where many prefer the easier way out of everything. People enjoy instant things and convenience

By Min Atek More by this Author

“When will you check on her?’ “Check on her?” I wondered. “But it is only six weeks. I gave her everything she needed. She will be fine. I replied. “Few parents can do that,” he said.

We had just arrived at an upcountry school, where my child together with other children would stay for half of the term. The programme was aimed at exposing children to independent thinking and learning to live away from home.

When the idea was first announced by the school administration, I was thrilled. By principle, I believe in empowerment and independent thinking. Why? We live in a generation where many prefer the easier way out of everything. People enjoy instant things and convenience. There are instant drinks, instant meals and instant everything. By the click of a finger, many things get done.

But convenience can be costly. A good amount of effort and pressure is required for this growth. We need to be stretched for our own good and the one who shuns the stretch does not grow.

Sadly, many parents believe in doing everything for their children. We have a generation of children for whom all the work is done including thinking and planning for themselves. They are fed, driven, bathed, and planned for on all fronts. That convenience has robbed them of the ability to think for themselves and a lot of their creativity and potential is stifled.

We must wake up from this slumber. Every child needs to be allowed to experience life and to explore. Allow children to be alone and to think for themselves.

Advertisement

There are many ways in which we can do this. Start by not being too involved and too present. Allow children to move by themselves using public transport. Let them plan their weekly shopping and meals. Let them take an active role in house chores and at your farm. Send them away to stay with their grandparents without gadgets and pocket money.

Let them individually work their physical and mental muscles. Let them face challenges and seek solutions. Take away some of the convenience at their disposal and let them see the other side of life. It is healthy and it takes away the pressure from the parent from being the beginning and end of their children. Let us love them enough to let them to spread their wings and talents. Allow them learn to manoeuvre and navigate the waters of life without being the one who is continually handling the boat.