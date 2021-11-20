Intimacy is a spiritual and physical celebration of love

A little adventure, creativity and imagination, can spark your relationship. But both partners need to be involved.           
By  Michael Agaba

What you need to know:

No couple has got perfect sexual intimacy, but with intentionality, communication, forgiveness, you can improve and connect deeper with your spouse. Intimacy requires that each partner focuses on meeting the needs of the other.

She called up a counsellor and complained about many things about her husband and their marriage. The counsellor listened as they both threw accusations against each other. Then he turned to the husband and instructed him, “You need to be intimate with your wife.”

