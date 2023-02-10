Is it safe for parents to discuss their struggles with children?

“You look depressed, dad, what is the problem?” he asked, as he leaned on my shoulder.

“I am fine, son,” I calmly responded. “Okay,” he responded quickly as he run away to play with his friends.

I did not tell him that I was worried about a few things coupled with the long tiresome journeys I had made lately, I was emotionally and physically spent. I wanted time alone.

Our children can figure out whether or not we are okay. Yes, we are their leaders and yes, we are strong, but if we put up a façade, they can look right through it. They know us, especially if they are of a certain age. So, do we care to admit? Is it, therefore, safe or sound to discuss our struggles with our children? Yes and No.

When their livelihood depends on your well-being

Admit to them you are not okay, when their livelihood depends on your well-being and they are likely to be affected if you are not at your best. For example, if it is something major or life-altering such as a parent suffering from a terminal illness, it is prudent to prepare them early for hospital visits and help them adjust their expectations.

“We knew from the doctor’s report that Robert would not live long. He had cancer. So he and I prepared the children for life after him. It was painful but we had to do it. Slowly and gradually we broached the subject and tactfully navigated it, until we arrived at the point where they understood exactly what we wanted them to know. By the time Robert passed on, we were all prepared. Yes, we cried but it was not a sudden loss.” Sarah says.

When they are of age

If they are of mature age, it pays to let them in on what is going on.

“Wasn’t it too much for the children, especially the young ones?” I asked Sarah in our short story above. “We had no choice but to involve them. We gave information that was appropriate for their age.

They would know eventually anyway, whether we hid it from them or not. It was safe for us both parents to provide those answers than to leave me alone to face them. And by the way, they offered good emotional support. We all together faced the situation and came through stronger.” Do not underestimate the capacity of your children to be emotionally intelligent. Give them an opportunity.

When they already know

When they already know, you cannot do anything about it rather than wait to be confronted.

“My father has four other children with two different women apart from my mother. He has never told us about them, but we know. He is 75 years old. Maybe he is waiting for the last minute before he dies to tell us. We made peace with the matter a long time ago. We have no issue with him, but I think he is ashamed to admit it,” Sandra jokes.

If your weakness is a moral lesson

Your mistakes may offer the best learning and teaching opportunities. When you blow it and want to make amends with your child, for instance, if you misjudged a situation, it is right to correctly word your apology and say, “I am sorry I am wrong.”

This teaches them to own up to their mistakes too, knowing they are safe with you. It restores the trust and confidence they have in you. But if you do not, they might think it is normal behaviour to deny, lie or rationalise bad behaviour. So they will end up committing the same and you will have no moral authority to correct it.

When they have the help you need

When they are grown-up children and can help you with resolving a matter you blew up, then you can ask them for help. For instance, if you are facing jail time, but your children can and are willing to help you pay the bond, why not tell them?

Overcoming habits

We produce after our kind, the saying goes. But you overcame the habit and now can help your child do the same. It is safe to share with them because you are speaking from two authority angles: a. as a parent and b. as one with experience.

If it casts you in disrepute

Amos does not believe in sharing the details of his personal life with his children; “I lost my job and I have been unemployed for the last three years. Not a single day did I stay home sleeping or watching television. I got up and went to town as if I had work and came back in the evening. I never gave them the impression that I was unemployed. If I did, they would disrespect me.”

Too young to understand

Young children need emotional and mental protection. You should not expose them to hard situations in the name of telling them. For instance, if you are going through disagreements or divorce, or separation as a couple, it is not wise to pity one parent against the other.

You do not want them taking sides with either of you. You want to protect them. These are your matters and should be left as such. That is why they advise that matters of the bedroom should be left to the bedroom.

Using a situation to manipulate you

Some children can be manipulative and you must watch against this character. I know of a parent who messed up big time and was forced into a guilty corner by his children.

He handed them their inheritance as a way of appeasing them before he was ready to. You can admit a mistake without being forced into anything, you are not ready to be undermined.

Safe to remove all boundaries

For instance, in deeply personal and intimate situations. You do not want to share your intimate details with your child without boundaries. There must be boundaries to what you can say to them in that matter and what you cannot say.