Is that planned child really planned?

Seated in the car, about 10 metres away, I watched him bend down to scrub the inside parts of the car’s tyres. Given the recent rains and the mud therein, there was quite a lot of dirt to remove.

He straightened up, looked around and then went and fetched more water from a nearby underground well.

With seasoned experience, he brought the water, separated it into portions and bent down again to continue from where he had stopped.

From the place I was seated I could see him clearly. He was about 10 or 11 years old. He was the helper of his father who has been washing cars in the same parking lot for a good number of years.

Watching the boy work tickled my emotions. I thought about my own son who was home and wondered if he’d work as diligently as this. I began to wonder if I was raising a privileged child and how quickly I needed to revisit some things.

Our society is full of these realities and paradoxes. On one end of the spectrum are children working hard and doing chores unfit for their age to support their parents in order to survive while there’s children in the same world who have no idea how to live on their own. They are well looked after and they’ve never had to toil to make ends meet.

Someone said that tough times created strong men who by their strength and hardwork created good times for themselves and their families. The good times robbed them and caused them to raise weak children who failed to sustain the good times and in turn they created bad times again.

This cycle is not new in our world as our daily decisions determine what future our children and children’s children will have.

There’s a joke that has been doing the rounds on social media about planned and unplanned children. The planned children are those who are born in the relatively affluent homes while the ones who are unplanned are those that come from very impoverished backgrounds.

The strange reality is that ten to fifteen years from now the divide between the two social classes may speak a different story. The key question to every parent, especially to myself is what children are we raising?

The holidays are nearly done. Perhaps the children in your care have handed you their long shopping lists for the next term. As you work so hard to meet their demands, are you challenging them about their own contribution to the bill?