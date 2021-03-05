It is better to be happy than to be right

In many instances, we are not taken seriously or our voices are not heard because we are presumed to be weak

By Gloria Haguma More by this Author

Sheba Kasami, Fashion Designer

I have phobia for …

Elevators. It is suffocating and edgy whenever I get into an elevator. My thoughts begin to run and I think it could crash or malfunction.

The part of my culture that I am most proud of is…

The bead work. Batooro are known for making the most beautiful beads and this culture has been passed on right from our grandmothers. During marriage ceremonies, girls are given beads in what we call Ekyibo kya Nkwanzi. I find this very eccentric and unique.

The worst thing about being a woman is…

Advertisement

Being considered as the weaker sex. In many instances, we are not taken seriously or our voices are not heard because we are presumed to be weak.

The toughest thing about being a fashion designer in Uganda is…

Many things are inaccessible to us. We have to work twice as hard to be half as good as our competitors in other parts of the world. We have to outsource many of the top-notch fabrics and other materials.

One achievement I am proud of but most people would consider silly is…

It is a habit. Before I brush my teeth, I will clean up the sink and scrub the whole area. I also can’t let anyone see me brushing so the door will be on lock.

The one app on my phone that I wished I would use more is…

My vision board. I have this plan where I am supposed to write my visions and gratitude down after each day, but I never get to do it. Even the bible speaks about us writing down our plans in Habakkuk 2:2. I need to start using this board more often.

When I am working on a garment, I put focus on…

Detail, the finishing, the hemming, beadwork, stitching. You can have a nicely cut piece but if the detailing is wrong, it spoils everything. It is like a beautiful girl with smelly armpits or bad breath.

If I was to wear one piece of clothing for the rest of my life, it would have to be…

Jeans and a t-shirt. I love comfort and being practical.

The one thing that I believe in that not everyone else does is…

It is better to be happy than right. You may want to say something to somebody and you know it’s the right thing to say but it won’t make you happy in the end. So, I reserve my comments sometimes. I learnt this from Dr Phil’s podcasts where he says that sometimes it’s better to be happy than right.

Hair care

How do you care for your hair?

I cannot go a day without moisturising my hair to keep it soft and manageable. My moisturising bottle is filled with natural oils, rosewater, aloevera gel and normal water. I use mineral water rather than tap because it has elements which can potentially damage the hair.