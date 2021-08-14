It is okay for men to dislike sports

KNIGHT: Moses Kiboneka Jr is many things; an engineer, an actor, comedian, events host and a singer. Kiboneka has taken the YouTube space by storm, thanks to his skits that tend to critique and discuss current affairs in a comical way. He works as a mechanic at Nyange Automobile Workshop and his clientele now includes media personalities, singers and different actors. Andrew Kaggwa had a chat with him.

By Andrew Kaggwa More by this Author

I notice that your garage has been busy, celebrities have been visiting you to service their cars, does that mean you are a celebrity now, do you sign autographs?

I do not really understand what that words means. But in Kireka today, the mobile money woman knows me. Just the other day, she was telling me that she did not know I have a lot of words and I can fight in English. As you may know, many people in the media drive and they have been coming through. But I have noticed some usually come to find out if I am a real mechanic.

Talking about cars, what do you love most, the cars themselves or the physics around them?

I do not love cars. I like giving solutions to cars. My passion is, if the Turbo does not work, why is it not working? – The only time I can have a conversation with people that love cars, is when I am explaining to them how the physics affects the performance of the car. You see, since we do not have a lot of new cars in Uganda, my passion is in helping people have a good experience in their 1999 car models, 2004 cars, some people have cars that were made before their parents were born.

They say a man’s car says a lot about him. What do cars say about men?

You have heard people saying shoes say a lot about a man. Unfortunately, most men do not care about their shoes. But it comes from the fact that your carrier says a lot about your class. Everyone has to wear shoes, but the moment your shoes starts being special, it starts to communicate who you are. So the car does not say a lot about a man until it starts being a special car. If the car has a certain radio, colour, but if it is the ordinary Premio, that one says nothing, we are sorry. That one is only taking you to different destinations.

Advertisement

If you are to define a car’s hygiene by a country, which country describes Ugandan men’s cars?

Jamaica. Men’s cars are in a dread situation (he remembers I have dreadlocks). Dreads have a rugged feeling, from a distance, they may look clean only to turn out smelly when you get closer. It is a certain feeling and a different experience. Most men try to take care of their cars but the perception and experience are two different things.

Women?

South Africa. See most South Africans believe they are not Africans. Most women drive their cars with faults but they continue living in denial. A woman can ask the mechanic why the car is so dirty. And you are thinking, “you throw shoes in it.”

Do you cook?

I do. I am big on meat. I can do anything with the meat.

Do other people like your meat or its just you that believes it is good?

Yes, the only problem is that they do not want to believe I made it. See people don’t take me seriously. But I am good with meat, especially the steamed one. I don’t like that drama of Spice Diana (he means spices).

Talking about Spice Diana, would you fix her car for free, if she asked politely?

After getting into performance, I have developed respect for fellow performers. It takes a lot to get where a person like her is. For that, I can do her first service for free and she would pay for the second one.

You also MC at weddings, have you ever been envious of the groom?

There was this wedding I was at, the father of the bride while giving a speech said I have given you a house. People clapped and after they were done he was like, if you go to the house and you don’t like it, let me know and I give you another one. I kept quiet and the room became cold.

I thought about myself, looked at the bride and I got a fever. I will never forget that wedding. I think it was the first wedding I ever MCed at. You know how I got into this? I was supposed to perform at the wedding, and the MC wanted someone to call the parents in Luganda. The MC was looking for a backup and I did the job. Technically, I crashed my way into emceeing.

Do you have a special colour for undergarments?

I like the greyscale – black, white and grey. I like them for their neutrality. What most people don’t know about me is that I have a sense of fashion. I like dressing up but because my brand is of a mechanic, you will never see these pictures on social media.

If a girl dates a man and finds him with a colourful panty, she will be worried about what she is putting on. You know, there is a certain amount of pressure metro-sexuals put on women. Most will be worried of how they will be dressed to match you.

Let’s talk sports. Did you watch the Euro Finals?

Yes.

Which team did you support?

I supported England, but then when they made it to the finals, they started talking too much. Have you ever supported a team and they talk you into hating them? That was me with England. I hated them that I did not care about who won or lost the finals. And that is the same thing that happened at the World Cup, they reached the semifinals and started saying, “it’s coming home.”

Are people being too judgmental towards men that don’t watch football or any sport?

In my circles, I don’t think people are judging them. It is weird. Because if I were a woman and my man does not watch soccer, I would wonder about what they are doing during the soccer season. It is safe for a woman to have a man that watches soccer. His team may win and he buys for you a car.

Besides that, I do not think women want a man that is always present. It is not judgment, it is just a worrying situation. It is like someone saying they do not eat chicken and then you have to worry about what they will eat at a party.



