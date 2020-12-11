Items to brighten your festive season

My interest this week is on the ‘obvious’ items that come to mind at the mention of the word Christmas

Last week we looked at Christmas ideas that we can borrow from the past. Do you remember how Christmas was fun and the little things that got us excited and expectantly made us look forward to Christmas? If you do, then this is a piece that you will enjoy reading.

The days are drawing closer and in some homes, the Christmas tree is visibly up already; at least in our home. No matter how devastating the year has been, Christmas is such a big deal and we must celebrate it.

My interest this week is on the ‘obvious’ items that come to mind at the mention of the word Christmas. As I walked down some of the gift shops around town, I made a list of items that you can incorporate in your space to boost the Christmas mood or to spread the cheer around you and your loved ones. The beauty with some of these items is the fact that they can be recycled and used even for future Christmas celebrations.

Matching Christmas pyjamas

This is an ideal way to rock Christmas with your family. These come in pairs of mother, father and children. What better way to enjoy a lazy Christmas morning in matching pajamas! Perhaps you can watch a movie together and enjoy a memorable moment in similar outfits. Now this can also replace the matching Ankara outfits; it all depends on your preference and budget.

Fridge magnets

These little magnets can be placed either on your fridge or TV to add beauty and colour. However, instead of randomly picking magnets, you can go for Christmas themed magnets. Ever seen magnetic fridge holders that can best spell or describe what mood you are in? These little decorations will add pomp to your kitchen space and elevate the Christmas mood in the home. These are available in various gift shops around town

Gifts

When was the last time you gave someone a gift? Well, this is the perfect season for you to tell your loved ones how much you cherish them through gifts. While the idea of gifting sounds simple, you have to be careful what gift you pick and who the recipient is. Is it your mother-in-law? A best friend or your husband. You must pay attention to the kind of gifts you give away. Will the person like this gift? Will they think it is cheap? Given the increasing levels of creativity and competition in the décor industry, constantly gift ideas are sprouting up. Think of new ideas for giveaways to your loved ones this Christmas.

Themed cushion covers

Depending on your budget, a walk to the downtown market will open your eyes to Christmas themed cushion covers, table clothes and rugs. If you can afford buying new ones, then a few gift shops in some supermarkets and shops will sort you out.

Esther Nakanjako, an interior décor dealer, says in selecting items for bringing the Christmas mood closer, what matters is selecting unique items that will give an aesthetic look to your living space.

“Do not go for the common items that are on the market. Select unique pieces that will bring the joy and radiance to celebrate Christmas and spread the cheer through inviting loved ones into your space,” Nakanjako shares.

Creativity

Nakanjako says Christmas décor calls for creativity. She says depending on how big a home is, one can create the Christmas mood in every corner of their home or in the rooms where there is traffic. This will be a constant reminder that a season of rejoicing is here and calls for every one’s participation. As we draw closer, work on your spaces to bring colour to the festive days in your homes.

Themes

