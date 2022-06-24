Kabahuma is determined to make a footprint in the film industry

Josephine Kabahuma is a film producer, actress, and writer, producer, with skills in costume and production design. She is passionate about writing and acting. She shares her journey in the film industry.

How did your journey into the film industry start?

The first time I took part in a stage play that was recorded on camera and shown to us during the entertainment was at St Maria Gorretti Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Fort Portal. I was happy to see myself on screen and got the urge to continue acting.

In high school, we actively participated in music dance and drama annually. It was one of those seasons I looked forward to. I also took part in poetry, music, and dance competitions throughout high school. After joining university, I spent my first year looking for film schools to sign me up as an actress.

Was acting your dream career?

Growing up, I wanted to be so many things. I wanted to be neurosurgeon but sciences failed me. Many thought I would turn out to be a lawyer, but it is not what I wanted. When I was introduced to script-writing, I felt a sense of belonging. I can confidently say I am cut out for film.

Did you look up to anyone in the film industry?

Saviour Samuel Kizito, the founder of Kyoto Media Group. I met him at campus through a colleague after I had expressed interest in acting. At that time, Kizito was working on a movie called Extra, which had a great storyline.

Every scene he wrote, he would ask what I thought about it. As a novice, the more I worked with him, the more the idea of script writing became alive. From him I learnt how to write, I learnt what happens on a film set and the process of making a film.

How do you find the field?

Very competitive. The irony is that the ones who are working are quiet and the ones that have no idea how the industry works, want to find their place in the industry by being negative about everything they see. On a more positive note, the film industry is better than it used to be 10 years ago. A lot of progress has been registered.

What have you achieved from film-making?

With the help of great team mates, I have produced my own films. I have learnt so much and grown careerwise. I remember as a newbie, I was struggling with confidence and public speaking. I am better than I used to be.

I earn a little from my writing and acting roles, through which I have managed to afford to pay my bills. I have been recognised both nationally and internationally and awarded in various categories including acting, writing, producing among others.

Film production is an expensive venture. Where do you get funds to fund film projects?

When I was starting out, I used my tuition to produce a film. It was disappointing because I did not recoup the money as I had expected, people did not turn up for the movie and I almost gave up.

Lately, I get hired to write scripts, do costume design and production design on other people’s projects. That is how I save in order to finance my own productions.

What is the most remarkable role you have taken up as an actress?

My role as Becky in Catch out. Becky is a teenager whose mother is married to another man and she feels she has no place in that house. She could do anything to have her father and mother get back together.

How do you juggle studies and acting?

I signed up for an evening programme, so it helps me focus on the film during the day and over the weekends. I really have enough time for my course. I also have a schedule that I strictly follow just so assignments from both fields do not clash.

What message do you always bring out in your movies?

Love, value of family and friendship. I believe we live for love and to receive love. Everyone belongs somewhere; we were born, adopted and raised in different families which uphold certain values. We all need friends; and these influence us negatively or positively.

Friends will love you, care for you, be your family, betray you, leave you or turn into enemies.

Love, family and friendship can be expanded into loyalty, betrayal, jealousy, envy, greed, passion, ambition and revenge.

And all these elements make story lines that get people hooked to certain movies.

What was your breakthrough story?

I first co-wrote At The Garage in 2018 then Kemi. But the first one to write alone was Fidelity in January 2019. Catch Out was my breathrough. It got me more nominations and awards.

What movies have you directed and written?

I have directed only one movie, Demented which I also wrote. I have written quite a number including At The Garage, Kemi, Fidelity, Esteem, Equanimity, Demented, Judas Kiss, Catch Out and others that are not yet out. I was also among the writers of Kyaddala, whose season two features on Pearl Magic.

Have you won any awards?

I have won best supporting actress for Catch Out at Brazil International Monthly Independent Film Festival (BIMIFF), best script for Kemi at the Uganda Film Festival (Uff) best production design for Catch Out at the Uganda Film Festival (Uff) best screenplay for Kemi at BIMIFF. I have won 4 awards and more than 20 nominations.

What impact have you had on the industry?

I have inspired other female producers to come up. I have created employment opportunities for film makers and hired many to work on several film projects. I have mentored people in various departments such as writing, costume design, production design, and producing.

What do you say to those that want to pursue a career in the film industry?

In this industry, you have to be confident. If you are not, at least fake it. When people learn your weaknesses, they use them against you. Nothing comes easy for anyone; you have to be deliberate about work and keep going despite the hardships. Beware! There are many hands that want to take you down and crash you. Find a supportive team or mentors from whom you can seek guidance from time to time.

Any international gigs in the offing?

I have worked on a couple of international projects and hopefully, they will be out in a few years. I see myself as a big producer, writer and actress in Africa with content showing on world’s biggest platforms.

What challenges have you encountered so far?

When I produced my first feature film, Judas Kiss, many men expressed interest in investing in the film industry and they wanted to do it through me. I welcomed the idea but they had other hidden intentions.

One asked me to mentor youths but wanted me to do it from his house. I have encountered disrespectful and chauvinistic men. Most of them feel uncomfortable when the woman is producing, directing, or acting in the main role even when she has hired them.

Women that have been in the industry longer than us cannot respect newbies or upcoming actresses. After I did Catch Out, I got so many people calling me to audition and it is then that my confidence was shaken.

People make mean statements which affect performance. Some days got me crying and I would spend weeks at home. I thought of quitting but I could not leave something I have spent my entire life building.

I have experienced inequalities and unfairness. I have had people and fellow women tell me I am not good enough. If they are polite enough they will say “you did but a man would have done it better.” People assume men are supposed to take on the big roles be it cast or crew.

Another big challenge is marketing and distribution. The movies I make personally are not funded. I have to dig deep in my own pockets to bring a story to life. I always hope to get my money back through movie premieres, where people come and pay to watch.

It is always scary when people do not show up. When we first premiered the short films, quite a number came, Judas Kiss did not recoup my money. Right now I am figuring out a better way to premiere Catch Out and have it watched by more people because I believe it is a story everyone deserves to know.

Media owners in Uganda buy local content at very low prices. Most filmmakers, me inclusive, choose to keep the content in hopes for better buyers in the future. We need a platform that values Ugandan content and pays what is worth.

Fame tends to drown many careers. How are you prepared to remain on course?

The book of proverbs in the Bible teaches us to be humble. “No one is respected unless they are humble. Arrogant people are on their way to ruin.” I have dreams, goals and strategies and a support system that keeps me grounded. If I ever get famous, I would like to inspire more women to join and thrive in the film industry.

It appears you are doing everything in film production. Is that possible?

It is possible to do most of the roles, but not everything. I mentioned earlier that it is expensive to produce movies. It is important to learn these skills. It is tiring but it saves you from overspending.

Can you briefly tell us what Catch Out is about?

It is a story of Nancy who escaped the past and found a new life but gets haunted by the past that keeps dragging her back as she fights to break free.

After moving on from her ex-husband Bernard, he comes to get her back yet she is now married to another man. My upcoming film is Who Killed James _ a story of eight friends who are caught up in a murder mystery but each one of them has a secret only known to them.

What is the role of Becky in the movie?

Throughout the story, Becky thinks she can have her father and mother reunited. Even when her mother tells her to stop inviting her dad over, Becky allows her father to come over and cook for the entire family, clean the house which Adam, Nancy’s new husband finds disrespectful.

Becky goes ahead to influence Adams’ children’s into vices such as fighting at school and making them realise that they do not need to go to school which Adam did not find right and always caused chaos in the house.

Becky and her father Benard did all they could to have Nancy come back to them though it never worked. I think what would make Becky as a character remarkable is that after everything she put her family through, she realises her mistakes and promises to be a good girl, a thought everyone welcomes.

What does it take for one to make it in the film industry?

Hard work, persistence and consistence. You have to be open to learning and criticism. If you are to thrive in film production as a woman, give it your best shot because the competition is stiff.

Awards

