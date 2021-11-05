Kai Zuri’s collection redefines everyday luxury style

Many times, elegance is portrayed as high-end fashion pieces, which the everyday hustling woman may not afford. But everyday luxury can be achieved by choosing unique fabric and wearable silhouettes that can be easily transformed with a careful selection of accessories

This is what the latest collection from Kai Zuri will give you and more. The Ugandan fashion brand that was founded by Sristi Maria Bosco, released its first collection known as Inayaat that consisted of easy to wear midi and high low style dresses.

The collection comes with elaborate accents and vibrant prints which will give you the ultimate style inspiration for your next fashion moment. Here are three reasons why this collection is high up on our fashion radar.

Wearable silhouettes

I am big on comfort when it comes to choosing what to wear. Regardless of whether it is a dress, pants or luxurious wear, it is important that I am not re-thinking my wardrobe choice when I step out. The silhouettes were made to fit, for comfort, and also wearable.

Whether you are looking for an outfit for your next fun day with the girls or something for a date night, the colourful pieces in this collection will offer just that.

The designer explains that the brand focuses on luxurious comfort for everyday wear.

Trend alert

Fun and elaborate sleeves have been all the rage in recent times and there is plenty of in this collection. From ruched off-the-shoulder sleeve detailing to flared options, there is a lot of this trend in these pieces.

This detailing adds a fun element to these pieces. The varying details offer options; there is something for everyone regardless of what your personal style is.

According to Sristi, the pieces have sleeve patterns that have gained their inspiration from medieval to milllenial times.

Prints blocking

The brand’s creative director explains that the collection was inspired by an array of hand techniques such as ajrak, which is a unique form of block printing and indigo print blocks that are merged with kantha stitch fabrics using natural dyes.

If you are looking for a new print trend, you may want to try out this collection. These prints are made even more stunning by blocking them with other solid hues.

Go big on accessories

If you decide to go bolder by wearing an African dress then you should definitely go all out in the jewellery department too.