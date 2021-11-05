|

Full Woman

Prime

Kai Zuri’s collection redefines everyday luxury style

By  Gloria Haguma

What you need to know:

  • Wear chunky, statement African beaded jewellery including earrings, necklaces and bracelets to compliment the colours of your chosen print.

Many times, elegance is portrayed as high-end fashion pieces, which the everyday hustling woman may not afford. But everyday luxury can be achieved by choosing unique fabric and wearable silhouettes that can be easily transformed with a careful selection of accessories

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.