Kandabu empowers women through weaving

When her grandmother passed on, Shirley Kandabu thought of a way to immortalise her. Through weaving mats and baskets skillfully, her grandmother’s legacy lives on.

Memories of beloved ones can inspire and shape your life. The times and moments Shirley Kandabu spent with her grandmother made her fall in love with weaving mats and baskets.

Weaving involves coiling, plaiting and twining to produce a final craft. When her grandmother passed on, Kandabu thought of a way she could keep her alive in her daily life.

“Some of the fondest memories I have of my grandmother Philomena Mbambu Kandabu are of her weaving mats and baskets. She would sit on the veranda for hours on end, her fingers skillfully and swiftly joining pieces of reed, weaving some of the most intricate patterns I have ever seen,” recalls the social entrepreneur.

Source of livelihood

Her grandmother’s craft was her source of livelihood. It was through sales of mats and baskets that her family got through days, months and years. From the sales of her mats at nearby markets, she was able to provide for her family and help send my father and his siblings to school, a conscious and intentional act which invariably broke the cycle of poverty in her family.

This inspired Kanbadu to found the Icreate project, a platform that works to skill and connect low-income makers to market opportunities while providing inclusive financial products such as payments, savings and credit.

The project was to shoot two birds with one stone; honour her grandmother’s legacy and enable the impoverished break free from the shackles of poverty.

As a social entrepreneur, Kandabu had to start a business that would yield fruits for a social cause. It is a kind of entrepreneurship where dividends are measured beyond profits, but have a lasting impact on people’s lives.

“Every day for us is about working to integrate Ugandan makers into the global economy and finding affordable ways of bringing their products to international market places,” she says. It explains her dedication to setting up inclusive schemes that cater for needs of vulnerable communities.

Knitting group

With experience of handling a number of projects such as fora, workshops, research publications and moderating discussions at continental level, getting the business started was the next step. But where was the capital going to come from? They say the hardest part of any venture is getting started with finances not readily available.

Kandabu was lucky to have a close knit group of friends and family willing to chip in. “My co-founders; Catherine Promise Okello Angol, Lauren Shipley, my mother, friends and family played a significant role in raising capital for our enterprise,” she says. This was her turning point. Kanbadu gets it rough at times. The stumbling blocks include pricing, funding among others. While the business is deeply meaningful, struggles with both typical structural challenges and barriers occasionally arise.

The biggest challenge is her products getting priced out. “While there is a growing appreciation for social oriented handcrafted products, I find that people are often hesitant to pay the full price. So in many instances, our products are often sold at a lower cost,” she says.

Financing business activities is another hiccup Kandabu has to deal with. “Unfortunately, when it comes to growing a socially conscious brand that places impact at the core of its work, we struggle with convincing investors and funders that are not seeing a return for five years as a worthy investment,” she says.

It is partly caused by the deficit from selling products at a lower cost. Struggling to sell products at market prices leads to a high cost of production. “In order to compete favourably in the market, our process takes longer and costs more, and that is a burden we need to accept Instead of lowering the quality of production,” she adds.

Products

The artists Kandabu works with produce more than 15 handmade crafts a day, ranging from jewellery, fashion and apparel, skincare and beauty, home and Kitchen accessories. The product prices range from Shs10,000 to 100,000.

Basket weaving has the Acholi style inspired baskets that are made from raffia and vera grass, which grows in the wild. This weaving technique has been passed down from generation to generation and supports the livelihoods of artisans across Uganda. These include laundry baskets, interior decorative wall baskets, storage decorative baskets, planting baskets.

Jewellery making

The jewellery pieces exemplify the richness made from multi-coloured recycled paper material. The jewellery supports Ugandan craftswomen and is sold in partnership with retailers around the world. The products include statement necklace pieces, bracelets, tassel earrings.

She also makes textile and fabrication and the pieces are made from authentic versatile African kitenge materials, where culture and tradition blend perfectly with everyday style. These include Kimono, wrap skirts and a perfectly curated home collection.

“While family and friends are our greatest support, they are also our biggest detractors. As humans, we are constantly engaging in social comparison, which is detrimental to entrepreneurs. This makes us fall short of their expectations,” says Kandabu.