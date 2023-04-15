Katana rallies religious leaders to promote reproductive health

By Lillian Namagembe

Sexual and reproductive health matters, particularly modern family planning methods, have remained contentious among religious denominations. Faith-based leaders draw their arguments from the biblical teaching that children are gifts from God. The application of family planning methods, therefore, appears to promote infidelity and is a sin against nature. That is why they preach faithfulness and abstinence before marriage.

Health advocates on the other hand, observe that the escalating population growth against limited resources is responsible for the high maternal mortality rate, and adolescent health challenges that result in poor welfare of families and communities.

Yet, the resistance by religious leaders who are trusted authorities and tightly woven into the lives of community members, creates a barrier to success in family planning service, sex education, HIV/Aids prevention and treatment, maternal, adolescent and child health.

The making of a health advocate

Jackie Katana has been working in the health sector specifically with non-governmental organisations for the last 20 years. As a health expert and sexual reproductive health advocate and her experience in working with faith-based leaders, Katana says religious leaders have potential to mobilise communities and promote positive sexual behavioural change, given the huge audiences they command. More importantly, they have power to influence policies and investment in health.

“We build their capacity and give them evidence-based information on reproductive health. Everyone has the responsibility to ensure quality lives and families as an essential part of the well-being of mankind,” the certified project manager and health advocate says.

Katana is also the founder of Faith for family health Initiative (3FHi), an inter-faith NGO, that promotes better family health and well-being.

After university, she joined the Roman Catholic Diocese of Hoima, where she coordinated a nutrition education and health behaviour project. At this point, Katana witnessed the power and positive influence of religious leaders in community mobilisation.

‘When you work with religious leaders, the acceptance of the communities to adopt positive behaviours and the uptake of services, is higher than when you work with ordinary stakeholders,” Katana observes.



Coupled with the desire to improve the well-being of the communities, she started training and engaging inter-faith religious leaders to give right and consistent information through sermons and advocate for sexual reproductive health policies and financing.

“One time, I coordinated a project with two controversial elements of HIV/Aids; the use of condoms and family planning was a challenge to convince the then Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Hoima, the late Deogratias Muganwa Byabazaire to accept.

We later agreed that HIV/Aids was not for sinners as some children are born with it. We also agreed that condoms was a preventive measure for HIV among discordant couples, rather than an immorality tool. He promised to promote natural family planning methods for married couples,” Katana recollects.

The Bishop then mobilised other religious leaders to pass on sexual reproductive health messages to their audiences. This is one of the most successful projects she has undertaken. Mobilisation becomes easy because the communities revere religious leaders. The uptake of family planning, breastfeeding and HIV/Aids services registered a higher uptake, according to Katana.

“I realised that the religious leaders are not antagonising efforts towards achieving the health objectives. It is because they do not have the right information and are sidelined by stakeholders,” she says.

Given right information and training, she believes that religious leaders are the right people to engage policymakers given their influence, respect and authority.

The current Archbishop Kazimba Mugalu of the Anglican church, then Bishop of Mityana in 2016, was one of the religious leaders that Katana brought on board as a family planning champion, when she worked with the Global Inter-Faith Network in 2016.

She was then an international advocacy and programme coordinator who mobilised religious leaders globally. The clergy led the development of the first district Family Planning Costed Implemented plan for Mityana District, under the diocese, with the support of other partners through her technical assistance. She says other partners followed suit and have since developed over 80 district-costed implementation plans.

“From 2010 to 2014, I worked with all inter-faith religious leaders when I managed a USAID Project. As a public health manager, I worked with 103 faith-based organisations in 56 districts, as implementing partners,” she says. She says this grounded her experience on the potential of working with religious leaders and the structures that run from global, national to village level.

Owing to the impact created by religious leaders in advocating for reproductive health, Katana set out to broaden the concept by establishing Faith for family health Initiative (3FHi), a non-governmental organisation, in 2017.

The organisation is led by eminent religious leaders and scholars at the governance level such as the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, Fr Constantine Mbonabingi and the Dean Orthodox Church.

Others include the Secretary General Uganda Joint Christian Council, the second Deputy Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa and Pastor Irene Nampiima, Bishop Amos Magezi, Fr, Robert Mutegeki, Dr Damalie Akwango, and MP Beatrice Rwakimari.

The organisation addresses health challenges and ensures quality families with several faith-based leaders, including Born gains/Pentecostals, Catholics, Muslims, Anglicans, Adventists and Orthodox, as champions in more than 20 districts.

Katana boasts of the various achievements in promoting sexual reproduction health, such as contributing towards reduced health risks of unwanted pregnancies and delivery, sexually transmitted infections in some areas of the 20 districts, where the organisation operates.

Faith-based approach to health

“We train youth champions who also work with the interfaith leaders, trained as champions. This has improved the sexual reproductive health indicators in many districts,” she adds.

Katana says their focus has been health financing and family planning and they mobilised Shs864m allocated clearly in the eight district budgets from the government budgets. We train youth leaders and interfaith leaders to engage districts during the budget processes,” she explains.

To sustain the interventions and ensure efficiency, Katana says they have shifted the advocacy paradigm model to accountability, to ensure resources invested impact the well-being of communities. Mutual accountability between civil society organisations and government as partners will also ensure better health policies are implemented.

“Our job is to change the mindset of religious leaders to create demand and mobilise communities to appreciate reproductive, materna, neonatal and adolescent health (RMNCAH) information. As the communities start to seek referral, we start addressing the bottlenecks at national and district levels,” Katana adds.

Faith-based approach to health is hinged on working with religious leaders through their structures and events aligned to scriptures, values and beliefs with the application of scientific methods.

Reproductive health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease, in all matters relating to the reproductive system, its functions and processes, according to the World Health Organisation.

Behavioural change promotes health care delivery

She is optimistic that when faith leaders and their structures are mobilised, provided with resources, tools, skills and spaces and networks to share and learn and collaborate, and if their voices are amplified, then they can become a catalyst to behavioural change needed for health care delivery.

She currently represents reproductive health civil society organisations on the Health Policy Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Health. She is also the Global Financing facility CSO representative to the Investors Group.