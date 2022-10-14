Katusabe’s dream vanished when her mother was diagnosed with cancer

In a dream, Marion Katusabe heard her mother call out her name in a faint voice in the middle of the night. She had had a long day at the Uganda Cancer Institute which had her worn out and she slept again.

But when the calling persisted, she was woken up by a friend with whom they shared a bed in the sitting room. Rushing to the door, her mother was groaning in pain as she asked her to push the door open.

Confused, she kept pacing around the sitting room. She remembered that the bedroom door was supported by a nail which served as a lock. She took one step back and kicked the door open. Her mother was helplessly lying in a pool of blood.

Initially Katusabe and her mother, Peninah Birungi lived in Kigumba, a town in Kiryandongo District. They only had each other and everything seemed fine. She says her mother managed a bridal and events shop.

At the mention of Birungi decorators in Kigumba Town, many would give you directions. The two had big dreams and plans for the future. But these were cut short in 2019.

The veil of darkness

In 2019, Katusabe was one of the second year students pursuing Law at Kampala International University. But her dream of becoming a lawyer was cut short when she learnt of her mother’s diagnosis of cervical cancer.

“One morning, I woke up to 10 missed calls from an aunt I occasionally talked to. When I called her back, she was furious and questioned why I was not picking my phone the entire night.

Before I could explain, she asked me to go to Mulago National Referral Hospital immediately and nurse my mother who was admitted the previous night,’’ she recalls.

By the time she got there, her aunt had left and she had to call her mother for directions to the exact ward. “I am at the Uganda Cancer Institute.” That reply raised many questions in Katusabe’s head.

Lying on the hospital bed, Birungi could hardly respond to any of her daughter’s questions, but hugged her with tears in her eyes. According to Katusabe, none of these made sense, because the last time she spoke to her mother, she had travelled to Kampala to do shopping for her business.

“Your mother spent a night at my place, but when she went to the bathroom, she was bleeding profusely. The flow became heavy and at about 3am, she fainted. I rushed her to Mulago Hospital,” Katusabe recalls her aunt retelling the incident on phone.

Facing reality

As Katusabe tried to come to terms with what had happened, one of the doctors broke the news to her. “Your mother has been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer.”

“The doctor’s voice echoed in my head. Every single day I went to the doctor hoping he would tell me it was a mistake. But that day never came,” she says.

As days went by, she came face-to-face with reality. She was the only one by her mom’s sick bed and she had to put her lectures on shelf. She had to save all the available money for the hospital bills. Day by day, the dream of becoming a lawyer vanished into thin air.

She says some of her coursemates teamed up to support her, but this was temporary and many of her relatives were not willing to extend any form of help including nursing her. “One of my aunts reminded me that the person I was looking after was my mother,” Katusabe recalls.

Katusabe and members of Mara Cancer Foundation Below: Katusabe and her late mother Photo / Courtesy

As Katusabe was still figuring out how to go about life with her ailing mother, the hospital bills and an interrupted education, the country was locked down due to Covid-19.

Dealing with the trauma

“Before lockdown, I would sometimes travel to Kigumba to meet mom’s clients that called to hire wedding gowns and other garments. That way, I would make some money to take us for a week or two. When public means of transport were restricted, the situation become worse. I had no one to rely on,” she recounts.

Overwhelmed with life’s challenges, Katusabe decided to seek help from her father, whom she came to know in 2018, at the time she was joining university. She says he supported them but the endless demands wore him down and he cut off communication.

“The last time I called him, he said ontise nnyo omugugu, kubilako ab’okusayidi ya maama wo; loosely translated as you have overburdened me. Call your relatives on the maternal side for help,’’ she says. Because she needed money to sustain her mother in hospital to buy food, medical supplies, she resorted to doing all sorts of odd jobs including washing clothes for some patients.

Survival

From borrowing from friends to going for days without lunch, her only prayer was to get her mother out of hospital. She also hoped that her mother would beat the dreaded disease.

“One day the doctor called me and asked if I had any siblings because he realised I was the only one attending to her. I am an only child. I responded. He told me my mother was not responding to medication and despite several attempts, they had ran out of options,” she recounts.

After months in hospital, they were discharged, but were asked to report to hospital every week. And this obviously had financial implications.

A family friend accommodated them in Kawempe, one of the divisions in Kampala and the two were in and out of hospital until the June 17, 2020, when her mother passed on.

“Death had never felt so real to me as it did when my mother died. Because the night she passed on, we had been to hospital and as usual, I helped her dress up for the night. She closed the door to room and went to bed, but death crept into her room,” Katusabe recalls.

Reaching out to cancer patients

“When my mother was found in a pool of blood, our hosts reached out to an ambulance driver, who was staying a few metres across the road. But he refused to help me because I could not raise Shs100, 000. I watched the woman who gave me life, dying. I cried as she struggled to breathe,” she says.

Katusabe says after her mother’s burial in Fort Portal City, she travelled back to their home in Kiryandongo District, where she stayed for a month trying to figure out life. On returning to Kampala, she moved in with friends, who helped her recover from loss and trauma.

Foundation

In rememblance of her mother, she founded Mara Cancer Foundation to give support to cancer patient, a year after her passing.

Left: Katusabe and members of Mara Cancer Foundation reaching out to cancer patients.

“I was also helped by people I hardly knew. I remember a gentleman from one of the canteens at the hospital who would once in a while bring us free lunch. The money I used to transport mom’s body was raised by people I hardly knew,” she says.

Starting out, Katusabe posted the initiative on her Facebook page and the idea was liked and supported by many.

Today, the foundation has about 30 members, who pool a given amount every month in order to render a helping hand to helpless cancer patients.

“We do car washes and also sell T- shirt to well -wishers.” However, she says not all car washes are successful and at times people want to buy the T-shirts so cheaply hence failing to hit their target for a patient.

Picking up pieces

Katusabe says she has learnt that before she gives hope to other people, she needs to have hope herself. “The people you have high hopes in, will not be there forever. People give false hopes. That situation taught me not to undermine any kind of jobs. I washed people’s clothes to earn a shilling for food and a diaper,” she says.