Keep intestinal worms at bay through natural remedies

Intestinal worms feed on nutrients in the intestines reducing the amount of nutrients a person’s body absorbs. They enter the body through the consumption of contaminated food and water; by eating raw or undercooked meat; eating vegetables that have not been thoroughly washed; walking barefoot on contaminated soil and through poor hygiene.

These worms include tape worms spread by eating raw or under-cooked meat, round worms and whip worms spread through contaminated food and water and pin worms, which are spread from person to person. They cause abdominal pain, loss of appetite, nausea, itching around the anus and weight loss. Here are ancient

natural remedies to help get rid of most intestinal worms.

Pawpaw, honey and castor oil

Take four tablespoons of the milky juice of an unripe pawpaw mixed with one tablespoon of honey and four tablespoons of boiling water. After two hours take one teaspoon of castor oil mixed with one teaspoon of lime juice, twice daily, for two days. This treatment expels round worms.

Raw pawpaw juice

If the thought of taking the milky juice of an unripe pawpaw is unpalatable to you, try the juice of raw pawpaw flesh instead. For this remedy, take one tablespoon of raw pawpaw juice with one tablespoon of honey, on an empty stomach in the morning. Follow this two hours later by a glass of warm milk mixed with one teaspoon of castor oil. Do this for two days.

Onion juice and pumpkin seeds

The juice of a raw red onion taken twice a day, for a week will help eradicate threadworms in children. Take one tablespoon of roasted pumpkin seeds with half a cup of water and half a cup of coconut milk on an empty stomach, every morning for a week.

Raw garlic

Finely mince one bulb of raw garlic and take one tablespoon with a teaspoon of honey three times a day, for a week. This remedy helps eradicate pinworms, hookworms and round worms.