Keep your phone habits in check 

The phone rang. The number was unfamiliar but on picking, the voice on the other side indicated it was someone I knew and I recognised him immediately.

“Hello Mommy,” he quickly said, would you kindly call me back on this number?” I hang up and called back. He then went on to explain himself and quickly realised that he needed to be careful with his choice of words.

It is coming to a month since I confiscated the phone he had in his care. Why? His behaviour did not demonstrate responsibility. If there is anything that has succeeded at distracting us in our time, it is the mobile phone. Sometimes I wonder what my detailed and hardworking grandfather would say about our generation.

Imagine a scenario where everyone in the house has a gadget and at a certain time, they are all using them! You have seen families out in a restaurant where everyone is busy on their gadgets.

Over lunch with a dear friend, we were discussing how to manage mobile gadget usage among children. Should they have gadgets or not? At what age is a child ready to own a phone? Is it even necessary for them to have phones? What is the purpose of a mobile phone beyond communication? Are there other means by which to communicate? What kind of content are your very children exposed to on their phones?

In a space where many of their peers and classmates have gadgets and all manner of accessories, how do you help your child to navigate the stormy waters of continuously evolving technology marred with information overload?

How is children’s thinking and creativity crippled by the easy access to information, which information is also subject to debate considering that anyone can post anything on social media platforms?

I realised that taking away my children’s gadgets seemed to affect them more than any other form of discipline. It is like these little instruments are severely addictive.

As a parent, what are your phone habits? How long can you comfortably go without your phone? How long can you be off social media without feeling like something very important is missing from your life? Can you be in a meeting and not look at your phone the entire time?