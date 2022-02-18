Keep your phone habits in check 

Min Atek

By  Min Atek

What you need to know:

Imagine a scenario where everyone in the house has a gadget and at a certain time, they are all using them!  You have seen families out in a restaurant where everyone is busy on their gadgets

The phone rang. The number was unfamiliar but on picking, the voice on the other side indicated it was someone I knew and I recognised him immediately.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.