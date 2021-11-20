Kwesh serves festive butterflies with new collection

Ready-to-wear and bespoke fashion brand, Kwesh, established by designer Juliana Nasasira Karumuna, is known for its modern, chic, and minimalistic designs, and its latest collection is no exception.

The collection consists of maxi dresses, wide-legged jump suits and suited short looks to give you comfort, easy to style and very fashion-approved pieces. And in case you are still unsure about what to include in your festive season shopping, this collection is a great point to start and here is why.

Holiday getaways style

The best part of the holidays definitely is enjoying the much needed vacation time, and relaxation. And nothing makes for a good holiday like a Pinterest approved wardrobe. This collection is the perfect place to begin your mood board creation for that tropical getaway.

From the green print ’Tamba’ three piece set, to the ‘kwanza’ wide-legged pants and tube top sets, you will have stylish and comfortable pieces. Other pieces such as the ‘imara’ jumpsuit is also something you can pull off, especially if you are looking for some maternity style.

Getting revamped

Possibly my favourite piece in the collection, the ‘siima’ suit sets are available in eight hues including black, burgundy, and olive green give a whole new spin to suits, and are definitely something I would love to see styled for red carpets, among others. The shorts and tube tope combo are given a style spin with the thigh length jacket, to not only cover up your look, but also give the illusion of a suit, with a more relaxed touch.

Versatility is a given