Learn to value and make the most of your time

The time was 5.44am when I walked out of the house. I noticed it because I had told the young man that I would be stepping out early.

Because he knows that I am a stickler for time, he had been up early to get ready, but he got distracted and entangled. He was not ready even as I stepped out.

Sticking to my word, I went and sat quietly in the car. Because it was still early I desisted from hooting the car horn, I did not want to inconvenience the neighbours.

Soon it was 10 minutes and he still had not gotten out of the house. I picked up the phone to call. “I am coming out now, now,” he claimed.

Needless to say, by the time he got into the car, 12 minutes later, I made it clear that this was the last time I would wait for him. I promised that the next time, I would actually drive off and I meant it.

If there is anything I have learnt is to truly value in this life, it is time. Indeed, like someone said, time is of the essence. To abuse my time is to abuse me.

We all have the same 24 hours a day given in equal measure. Yet some people seem like they have 36 hours and others act like they have eight.

How we use or rather manage those 24 hours speaks volumes on the quality and quantity of our lives.

One of my biggest goals is to teach my children to value and make the most of their time. Whereas during holidays, children need to rest and rejuvenate, I do not believe in careless use of time. I value my own time and if someone wants to waste time, let them waste theirs, not mine.

Overall, peak hours can be deeply frustrating because what would be a 15 minutes journey can become two hours.

As much as it is dependent on me, I will endeavour to plan ahead of time to avoid traffic jam and to save time. It is normal practice for me to drive and be two hours earlier than to get stuck in traffic.

In these times where it rains as hard as it shines, in times where the potholes in many of the roads can swallow up a herd of elephants, it is prudent to manage one’s time. To deliberately plan and allocate time appropriately.

Time reveals many things. Time heals, it comforts and it exposes. Time teaches, it humbles and it uplifts. How we use our time is a gift we give ourselves.

One wise man once said that the race is not for the swift and neither the battle to the strong, but time and chance happens to everyone.