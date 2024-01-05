Leftover mashed potato balls

Mashed potato balls are a perfect way to use up leftover mashed potatoes. The potato balls in this recipe are stuffed with grated cheese, but if this is not available, you can use other leftovers to stuff them such as shredded beef, chicken, cooked mixed vegetables or cooked peas.

Ingredients

3 cups leftover mashed potatoes

1 cup grated cheese

½ cup finely onions

2 large eggs

2 cups dry white, breadcrumbs

Aromat

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Oil for deep frying

Method

1. In a bowl, mix together the mashed potatoes, onions, cheese, black pepper and Aromat to your taste. Beat the eggs, add to the mixture and mix until well combined.

2. Put the breadcrumbs in another bowl and season with a little Aromat.

3. Scoop about 3 tbsp of the mashed potatoes and form into a ball. Roll the ball in the breadcrumbs until completely covered. Repeat the process until the potato mixture has been all used up.

4. Heat enough oil in a saucepan or wok for deep-frying and fry the potato balls over medium heat turning occasionally, until golden brown all over.

5. Serve with your favourite dip, tomato ketchup or mayonnaise and enjoy!





Tips to make leftover foods tasty again

AAfter Christmas and the New Year festivities, there is bound to be lots of leftovers stored in containers and tucked away in your freezer, or at the back of your fridge. You can re-use common leftover foods to make tasty, budget-friendly meals that cut down on food wastage in the home.

Fish

Because fish has a short shelf life, it is best to use any leftover fish within one or two days. For whole fish, remove bones and use a fork to flake the flesh. Fry onions and tomatoes, add the fish and cook. Use this mixture in sandwiches, to stuff chapattis or to spread over toast.

You can also shape the flaked fish into balls, dip them into beaten egg and cover in breadcrumbs. Chill the fish balls for about half an hour, before deep or shallow frying them to make a scrumptious snack.

Chicken

Shred leftover chicken into small pieces, mix with some mayonnaise and make delicious chicken sandwiches. Leftover chicken can also be used for pizza toppings, in pies, salads, pasta sauces or rolled up in chapattis to make chicken rollex.

Vegetables

Add them to soups and stew to give them body and make them more filling. Leftover vegetables can also be used to create vegetable broths. Finely chop the vegetables and mix them with beaten eggs to make tasty omelette or use them in pies and casseroles.

Rice

Boiled rice always tastes better when fried with onions, garlic, tomatoes and spices the next day. Leftover rice makes delicious fried rice balls as well. Stir-fry the rice with vegetables and when it has cooled, place a small cube of cheese in the centre of each rice ball. Dip the rice balls in beaten egg and coat with breadcrumbs, before deep frying. Look up recipes for rice pudding and make tasty desserts.

Bread

Do not let those last slices of bread in the packet go moldy on countertops or in the fridge. Crumple them up and use them to thicken up stews. You can also toast them in the oven on low heat to prevent them from browning and grind them into breadcrumbs for future use in a blender, food processor or by crushing them with a rolling pin.

Minced meat