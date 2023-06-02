Lessons children learn from the Uganda Martyrs

Annie set off from her home in Kabale 12 days ago for Namugongo. She was in the company of 40 fellow faithful from their Catholic diocese. They arrived in Namugongo yesterday, having trekked the 430 km-long journey.

She has faithfully walked this route every year for the last 10 years. As she rests under the cool shed of trees at the Catholic shrine, nursing swollen feet and a tired 55-year-old body, she is as happy as a clam.

“All my body joints are aching, but I was mentally prepared for it. But this is nothing compared to the huge sacrifice the Ugandan martyrs made for the preservation of our faith. We are because they were, so we honour them for that.”

Today is Uganda Martyrs Day and Annie is not alone in taking the annual pilgrimage to Namugongo. Every June 3, about two to three million Ugandans and visitors from foreign countries walk or travel to both the Catholic and Anglican shrines.

This day came about when the Kabaka of Buganda, Mwanga II, gave the order for the killing of 23 Anglican and 22 Roman Catholic believers at Namugongo in June 1886, after these 45 Christians refused to obey his orders and chose to die for their faith. This day has been celebrated since 1975 when Pope Paul VI dedicated a shrine to them having canonised the Catholic martyrs in 1964.

“Martyr” originally comes from the ancient Greek legal term “martus” meaning a “witness” or someone who gives testimony or evidence in a court of law. It has now come to mean “someone who suffers persecution and death for advocating, renouncing, or refusing to renounce or advocate, a religious belief or other cause as demanded by an external party.” So, what can parents teach their children about the Uganda Martyrs?

Stand for your faith

In an age where there had been religious and moral compromises to fit in a immoral society, it is of value that we teach our children to stand for their faith just as the martyrs did, in the face of persecution from the king. And the Bible does not exempt believers from persecution, rather it anticipates it ever since the martyrdom of Stephen, the first martyr in the Bible.

“In fact, everyone who wants to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted, (2 Timothy 3:12). It was Tertullian, an early Church Father, who said, “The blood of martyrs is the seed of the Church.” But this teaching should not just happen by word of mouth but by deeds when our children see that we live the talk.

Dr Martin Ssempa, a vocal critic of the homosexuality agenda and founder of Straight Nation, says, “Today we find tremendous courage and resistance in the Uganda Martyrs. Some were Kabaka Mwanga’s pages, who resisted the king’s sexual advances and this would humiliate the king, who decided to put them to death. The king himself converted to Christianity later and was baptized by Danieri, (Daniel) an Anglican.”

Religious tolerance

We can teach our children to be tolerant with other people’s religious views. In history, there have been forced religious conversions, but we can look back and appreciate that the world has moved on from that barbaric way of life. Somebody said, “A man convinced against his will, is of the same opinion still.” Cecilia, who was raised Roman Catholic, but later became born-again, has two brothers who converted from Christianity to Islam. She says: “Blood is thicker than water,” they say. In our family, we take this saying to heart. We respect each other’s religions and we unite around common causes such as family celebrations and festivities and we are there for each other when we need help.”

United even if we disagree

We can have different views but we must unite for a common cause. Anglican and Roman Catholics were in fierce competition before this but as persecution arose against them, they united to resisted. For instance, in politics, when the country’s future is at stake or in a national crisis, it means little to be divided. A Member of Parliament from the opposition side, who preffered anonymity, says: “The greatest lesson from the martyrs for me is that we can live together peacefully, even if we disagree politically. At the end of the day, we are all human beings living in Uganda. After we are all gone, Uganda will still be here, so there is no need to fight and kill each other.”

Church and its prophetic role

The Church speaks for God concerning the affairs of men without fear or favour. The kingdom of heaven should be exalted above the kingdoms of men. We, therefore, need to teach our children that as long as they are part of the Church, they are mandated to speak prophetically on the affairs of their world. And such issues may be sexuality, gender justice, racial discrimination, and income inequalities. Churches are called upon to recognise the urgent necessity of taking a forthright stand on this crucial issue.

Reward for martyrdom

Luke 6:22 says: “Blessed are you when people hate you, when they exclude you and insult you and reject your name as evil, because of the Son of Man.” What blessing is this? One may ask. Here it is: They will reign with Christ, according to Revelation 20:4-5; NIV: “I saw thrones on which were seated those who had been given authority to judge. And I saw the souls of those who had been beheaded because of their testimony about Jesus and because of the word of God…They came to life and reigned with Christ a thousand years.”

As we celebrate this iconic day, let us as parents take these lessons from the martyrs to heart and teach them to our children and we shall have a country we shall be proud to call home.