Lessons from the Olympics 2   

But now the rain! The temptation to pull the warm beddings was steadily rising. I felt like I had the perfect excuse. Who jogs in the rain?

The rain woke me up. It started slowly and became a full blown storm. I picked my phone and it was a few minutes past 5am. The night before, I had set my heart to go jogging in the morning. I prefer to jog early in the morning to avoid colliding and competing with erratic road users, many of whom only care about themselves.

Then logic and common sense started to speak loudly. I remembered just how important it was for me to maintain the discipline but most importantly, the ability to conquer the weather and the mind to go on regardless of the weather. I usually tell myself and my children that we do not melt neither do we diminish when beaten by the rain.

Last week, my reflections on our recently returned Olympics champions got me thinking about beating the odds. I am still thinking deeply about their achievements.

How many mornings did they get up to go running and exercising in the rain?! How many times did they endure all manner of hardships? Was their journey as smooth-sailing and as grand as what we see on the podium?!

Last week, the news of how one of the gold medallists donated one of his medals to a colleague who had been an inspiration in recent years was very humbling.

Not just the medal, Joshua Cheptegei even donated part of his cash prizes to his fellow participants.

Wow! Those acts of kindness speak volumes. They speak what many words are unable to fully describe. What a heart this is that looks past self and sees everyone else as part of the team!

Herein lies many lessons for me as an individual as well as a parent. I can only imagine the kind of seeds that were planted in these people’s hearts and who better to plant these than those close to the participants.

What kind of seeds am I planting in the children?! Seeds of commitment and determination? Seeds of consistency regardless of the circumstances? Seeds that cause greatness to shine and blossom on dry ground? I am tasked to raise children with a heart for humanity and service.

We live in competitive times and many seek to use and put others down if that is what it will take for them to move forward. That has been the norm and standard.

I choose to celebrate this greatness and I am personally challenged to aspire for it too. But most importantly, I seek to emulate this greatness and humility to those that look to me and believe in me.



