Letter to my child in boarding school

Dear son,

I know you are doing fine since I last talked to you recently. You know your mother and I pray for you every day because we love you.

It has been a month since you have been gone to school and we miss you. I felt like writing to you this letter to remind you of what we have always talked about, concerning life and education.

You know how well I have not shied away from telling you the truth about my own life and how I almost lost it when I was your age.

I arrived in secondary school with good grades, aggregates 6, to be precise, but soon drifted and degenerated into being the first from the bottom because somehow, I assumed I would pass without reading.

I started escaping from school and clubbing in the nearby town on Saturday nights because I enjoyed the dark delights of nocturnal life. I teamed up with a gang of bullies to terrorise the Senior Ones, breached all the school rules, and I treated everyone who confronted me for correction as an enemy. I did detestable things I regret and despise to this day. I would like to suggest you avoid them.

I recognised that in life, you can make choices, but you cannot choose the consequences of those choices. This is a lesson that came forcefully to me, when I almost lost my life in a road traffic accident because my friend Don and I were drinking and driving my father’s Peugeot 504, which I had stolen on the night of my 16th birthday. He did not make it out of the hospital. He was 17.

You have often seen me talk to students about youthful temptations and how to avoid them.

You are surrounded by many temptations today, son, as we were then, but even more, I believe rebellion, desire to become rich without ever working, cheating exams, drugs, alcohol, stealing, lying, dishonesty, sexual immorality, uncontrolled social media use, and peer pressure, among others.

No matter how they are occasioned, you can avoid them and be the best version of yourself. I can earn the bread you eat and the fees you pay today because I made the conscious choice to change.

Please allow me to suggest just four steps you can use. They all begin with the letter “P”:

1.Prioritise: Your number one task right now is to read your books and pass your exams. That is what your parents expect from you and that is what you should expect from yourself. This is the bull’s eye. This is your primary purpose. This is your priority.

We all have 24 hours in a day, but what you do with them is the difference between you and the guy seated next to you. Why is priority important? Well, it helps you clarify what is important to do and allocate the time, energy, and other resources to do it.

2.Plan: After knowing that studying is your priority right now, you need to come up with a winning plan. Are you the type that concentrates better on reading at night? Do you learn better with discussion groups or do you prefer reading alone? What works for you? You must know yourself well enough and make a plan that will play into your strengths and propel you to success. You may not get it the first time, but you must keep trying. Do you know that NASA made 1,000 mid-course corrections on their nearly half-a-million-mile trip to the moon and back? Think about that!

They kept correcting their course as they went along. I know you like watching the English Premier League, and Liverpool is your team. Remember how they kept working towards the goal of winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, until they eventually took both in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons, respectively? The point is, that you have to change the way you think and align yourself with your priority and plan.

3.Pursue: Your academic dream is to become a doctor, right? Great. So, do not to be distracted. Keep working and pushing. Pursue also means discipline. Push yourself even when you feel uncomfortable. What you do every day, incrementally leads to an aggregate of what your future will look like. Conversely, if you want to change your future, you change what you do daily. Mike Murdoch put it this way: “The secret of your future is hidden in your daily routine.” Permit me to suggest to you today to go think and make your personal vision statement or career goals. What are you living for or are you living because there is free air to breathe? You know it is only weeds that grow without trying! You are not a weed, are you? Put your life’s statement in 20-40 words, for instance, “My career goal is to become a doctor so I can make a positive impact on society

4. Pray: One of the foundations of our family is prayer and you know that. We started with prayer and we have been carried by the same. You can prioritise, plan, and pursue but if you do not pray, you will be prey to that bad guy, the devil. Prayer is recognising that there is God who is the higher power at work and in control of the affairs of men. Prayer is recognising that your efforts or street smarts are not sufficient enough to bring about good success.

Prayer is submitting to God in utter dependence on Him for life and everything. King Solomon in Proverbs 19:21 put it this way, “Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand.” I can testify to this power. Who keeps you in good health the whole term? Or who enables us to pay your school fees on time? It is too coincidental to be called good luck; I call it a blessing!

As I sign out, I want to remind you that if you prioritise, plan, pursue, and pray today, there is a likelihood that you will succeed in your personal and professional life tomorrow. But everything begins with a choice. The ball is in your court!

Write back soon. I would love to hear from you.

Love and blessings!

