Life does not begin and end with your ex: Move on

By  Michael Agaba

What you need to know:

According to mental health experts, grief has five stages; denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. You will need to go through each stage without forcing the process. Do not assume you are okay. It is fine not to be fine. It is valid to hurt.  

You are in love with this person and suddenly, you or they bring the relationship to an abrupt end. Whatever the reason (if they are honest with you or you are honest with yourself), you are going to hurt.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.