Life is still meaningful even without having children 

By  Michael Agaba

  • There is life with or without children. Do you want to travel?  Write a blog about it? Are you considering helping others cope in a similar situation? Childlessness does not mean life has no meaning. You are not defined by children. 

It is a default expectation to want children after the wedding, except if you are an anti-natalist; people who choose to remain childless even after marriage. This view was popularised by Belgian writer, Theophile de Giraud in his book The Impertinence of Procreation.  He argues that ecological reasons explain why people choose not to have children. 

