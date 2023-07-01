Lime green: A fresh hue your wardrobe needs

Are looking for a way to switch up your style? A fresh bold hue is one way to quench your style thirst. And while you might feel inclined to go for something less colourful, going bold with lime green will not only score you some points on the style radar, but it is also a refreshing way to reinvent your personal style.Lime green is one of the best shades that will give your wardrobe that new, refreshing and statement look. It is easy to style with a lot of the other similar shades on the colour palette. Here is how you can pull off this versatile and instagrammabale shade for your next big fashion moment.

Wear it in bits

If you are trying this on for the first time, it can be quite overwhelming, especially because of how bold the colour is. Wearing lime green in minimal bits and topping on these as you progress is a great way to start. Layer a lime green piece over an undertone outfit, in black or any colour, for the lime green to stand out. You can even take the layered piece off, anytime you feel overwhelmed with it during your long day.

Go monotone

A well-executed monotone look means you are wearing one shade, head to toe. Have your lime green, either with a suited-up look or shoes and accessories like your bag in the same shade to complete the look.

Alternatively, style a one-piece look with other items in the same shade for a great look. There are not many rules with this combo, as long as you keep the lime green shade cohesive throughout the look.

Consider colour-blocking