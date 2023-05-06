Loosen up: Being too harsh on a child has detriments

Halima was raised by a strict mother. She never got into trouble with the school or the law and even excelled academically in school. She become an accountant, but believes she was disempowered by her authoritarian mother.

“My mother kept me within certain boundaries to protect me. And I appreciate her. But I sometimes struggle emotionally; I bottle up feelings for a long time I have a difficult time letting go. I cannot sustain relationships. I later learnt from one of my aunt that she made mistakes in her life that she did not want me to make.”

Halima is not alone. Her mother’s strict and unresponsive parenting style or authoritarian (the opposite style being strict and responsive or authoritative) has its characteristics.

For instance, parents dictate rules and demand unquestioned submission. A child is not free to express their opinion; they follow orders from the parent. Stern punishment is given for any violation of rules. Authoritative parents do not tolerate mistakes. They have high expectations of their children and constantly put them on a pedestal. They use harsh and demeaning words to cause the desired response from the child. Authoritarian parenting style may have benefits as you can glean from Halima’s story, but can potentially cause untold damage to the child in their adult life. Let us delve into some of its detriments.

Self-esteem issues

Because strict parents do not allow their children to freely express their feelings but rather what they dictate, their children grow up with little self-confidence. These are girl-children, might be taken advantage of by authority figures, especially those of the opposite sex, because they are not bold enough to tell off a man they do not like. The only confidence they may have, may be around subjects they have masterly over, but are social wrecks around complex environments. They tend to panic or hide away or be alone (disassociation) when they are among many people say at an event because they are very conscious of themselves, something they inadvertently pick for the constant scrutiny from their strict parents.

You are raising serial liars

Some children who are raised by strict parents have learned to cover up their inadequacies or weaknesses by telling lies because they must somehow find a reason to explain why they fall short. In their adulthood, they may be perennial or serial liars, even when situations do not call for lying. This is different from children who are raised by authoritative parents. They find it easy to say what is on their mind because there is no fear of punishment.

Find it hard to let go of feelings

Children raised by strict parents may find it hard to let go because they have not been trained to express their feelings or views, but rather to bottle them up. Bottled feelings can be toxic and dangerous because they affect the emotional and mental aspects of a person. These are people who love hard and fall hard.

Anti-social behavioural problems

Children who are often mocked, shouted at or abused, or harshly treated by authoritarian parents, may exhibit drug and alcohol abuse, rebellion, delinquency, aggressiveness, anger and mete out harsh treatment on others. These are children who bully others into submission to get what they want because they have been treated the same way. They can also become cold-blooded murderers in the future.

Hinders creativity

Creativity comes because of autonomy. Because authoritarian parents force obedience and dictate their child’s direction and steps, they ruin children’s intrinsic motivation to be what they desire to be. They have been molded into a box of thought and practice; they are psychologically inflexible cannot create anything new. They do courses in school usually determined by their parents even when they have no desire to pursue careers in them. They find it hard to relate with their parents when they become adults. Here are healing tips for adults raised by authoritarian parents:

Healthy support and safe space

To help you deal with your emotions, genuine friends will make you feel good about yourself and allow you to express yourself without judgment. Also staying connected with friends and family members who have been through a similar situation, but eases your healing process.

Call out your parents

Firmly but respectfully call out authoritarian parents for what they are. For example, if they shout at you or your siblings, tell them that it is wrong and unacceptable. Additionally, as an adult, you may feel bad that you let yourself be treated that way for so long or that you could not protect your siblings in the circumstances. Forgive yourself and move on.