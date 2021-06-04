Love for wildlife: Rocca is passionate about tourism

The lion tattoo on my hand communicates bravery and courage. It also reminds me that as much as I am a woman, I must stand strong and find my way through the jungle

Natalie Rocca is so passionate about tourism that at 24, she has a YouTube channel dubbed Soo UG, where she hosts different events.

If you are looking for a more relaxing experience, which destination would you go to and why?

I would go to any place in Uganda that is outside the city centre. I am particularly fascinated by tourist attraction with water bodies.

Between my phone and my laptop, it would be easier for me to give up…

That is a hard one because in this day and age, I cannot imagine life without both. But if I am hard-pressed, I would choose a phone.

Outfits that make me more confident are...

I am smarter whenever I wear tight, short dresses. I only wear jeans or other pants when I am moody and not sure of my day’s programme.

Give a girl the right pair of shoes, and she will conquer the world. What is your pick?

Give me stiletto heels every day. They make me feel confident, powerful, feminine, and sexy. On rare occasions, I wear sneakers. I do not wear low-heels or flats.

What is your beauty secret?

Positivity and laughter. These help me to cope with life’s struggles. It is important to know the right cosmetics for your skin type.

Many believe that a woman’s handbag is a bottomless reservoir that can accommodate anything. What cannot go missing in your handbag?

Unlike other women, my bag is my companion. There is more to my bag than just functionality. I carefully choose my bags because they accessorise my outifits and accentuate my looks. My bag has wipes, lipstick, perfume, a phone, notebook, pen, a shawl and other items.

Every person has a reason, experience, story or feelings for their tattoo, why a tattoo with a lion head?

The lion tattoo on my hand communicates bravery and courage. It also reminds me that as much as I am a woman, I must stand strong and find my way through the jungle.

My goal in life is...

I have travelled to different parts of the country studying different cultures. But when I went to Italy, I realised that most of the people I interacted with did not know much about Uganda. This is what forced me to start sharing short videos of Uganda’s hidden natural treasures on my YouTube channel. I want Ugandans and people in diaspora to make tourism a lifestyle. There are lots of tourist attractions here.