Make the most of each season

By his own admission, he used to say he didn’t hold much regard for women and he didn’t imagine he’d get married.

As interesting as life can be, a time came when he fell in love with a beautiful young lady and he got married. Almost immediately, she conceived a child and brought forth their first child.

He was a lovely, handsome child, with his mother’s light skin colour alongside his father’s staut stature.

Barely, six months later, she was pregnant again with her second child and as the first child attempted to walk, she brought forth her second boy in very close succession.

That is when the real life began!

I do not believe there are many things in the world that humble men like having to quickly adjust to a life of raising two little boys born only nine or so months from each other.

Boys are generally very active and demanding babies. They are more aggressive and require a lot of direct involvement of their carers.

They tend to be super active needing a lot of supervision and running after.

So picture my dear friend who previously did not consider himself marriage material. Now his life involves active parenting of two toddler boys. To say he has been humbled is an understatement and I haven’t stopped laughing at him.

During Christmas holidy, at a time he would have been hanging out with friends and commandeering his life’s ship, he was home fending the two boys. At some point he went out with both of them and played in the muddy waters.

I watched from the sidelines, encouraging him that this too shall pass and very quickly at that. I pulled out a picture of my then toddler son and showed it to him. Only the other day, the said toddler sat and sucked his thumb. In what seems like a flash of a moment, he is now the tallest member of our household.

They grow too fast. Before you know it, that infant will be looking down at you because he will be taller than you. In a short while, you will cease to argue with them to lay their beds because they will have understood the importance.

And because of this, we need to appreciate the importance of direct involvement in parenting. We ought to be intentional in what we do and how we are going to do it. Before you know it, they will move on to their next phase, just like you moved too.