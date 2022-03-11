Prime

Make the most with children while it lasts

Min Atek

By  Min Atek

What you need to know:

There was once a season when the children were toddlers and dependent. They have now grown and can now stand firm on their own

Sitting in a room, I can hear him singing from another room while playing his guitar. The first song talks about how everyone needs someone to lean on and the second song speaks of trusting God.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.