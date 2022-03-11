Make the most with children while it lasts

Sitting in a room, I can hear him singing from another room while playing his guitar. The first song talks about how everyone needs someone to lean on and the second song speaks of trusting God.

I listen attentively as he twists his voice with different ad-libs. Ever since he became a teenager, things changed. He now sings differently from when he had that nice innocent baby voice.

Hearing him sing and play the guitar is heartwarming. He reminds me of my younger self. Of the times when I used to sing in high school choir and in the band in my neighbourhood. He then walks to me and asks if he can play for me as his audience. I was tempted to remind him of all the unfinished housework and his untidy room. But I chose not to spoil the moment. I am a stickler for a certain level of excellence and cleanliness. But oftentimes, I remind myself not to be too uptight.

I remind myself that these precious times and memories will not last forever because he is growing up so fast and every passing day, he becomes more and more independent.

A time will come when he will be out fending for himself and in those times, it will not matter how tidy the room is. I remind myself to be present in the moment and enjoy it. He sits down and starts to play the guitar while singing for me. I close my eyes to focus but also to stop myself from commenting negatively, lest I discourage him. At some point I join in the song.

Half term is a great time for bonding and recharging. In a world where everything moves so fast, we must deliberately take time to stop and breathe. To smell the coffee and to enjoy an extra hour in bed. To cook and clean the house together. To create precious memories. The clock keeps ticking and we must be intentional in how we use our time.

Some of the seemingly important things at present may not be that important in a year or two. I realise that it is essential to take stock and look at the bigger picture. If there is anything I am fully aware of, it is the fact that seasons come and seasons go.

There was once a season when the children were toddlers and dependent. They have now grown and can now stand firm on their own. If I missed to be present in their earlier seasons, there would be no way to recapture those moments. A child who used to sit in your lap is now taller than you now.