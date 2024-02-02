Make your child’s new class experience worthwhile  

Every New Year comes with its challenges for children. Some are anxious about a new class, a new school (if you changed them), or a new boarding experience, if they have been in day school. These may look insignificant to you the parent and you may ignore them, but to the child, they may be overwhelming, if you do not help them manage them, they may become costly to them academically and mentally.

So what do you do? Children are reporting to school for first term. Here are tips to help your child get through a new class or school.

Speak positively to them

It might be a new class, or a new school for them or they are starting school for the first time. Some may be excited about it, while others may be nervous. This is not the time to speak negatively to them or hope their fears will go away.

If your child has just joined a candidate class and is anxious about the pressure that class exerts on learners, allay their fears and build their confidence. “It is manageable. Just as you passed the classes before this, you will pass this too…” are some of the confidence-boosting words you can use.

Boarding school blues

Learners in boarding school have stayed home for a longer holiday than the rest of the terms and they may find it hard to adjust being in school. The first week is usually the hardest for them. My children in boarding school seem to go through this every beginning of a school term. So what do I do? I usually start preparing them early. Remind them that the term is about to begin and they have beginning of term exams waiting for them.

A balanced perspective of life

Daily Monitor published on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, reported that Daphine Kimuli, a 15-year-old pupil at Bwikya Muslim Primary School, Hoima, committed suicide after she scored aggregate 25 in that year’s Primary Leaving Examinations. I am not sure whether it was her parents who put her under pressure to perfor or was it her fellow pupils, but what we know now is that there is more to life than academic success. Education is no longer “the key to success” as we grew up hearing. Rather, we see people succeeding in life away from academics and they are going to have an impact in society. So rather than scold them to get “As” even when you know they are incapable, how about you encourage them to do their best, but explore the uniqueness inside them? Betty, a mother to a 12 year-old Sharon makes this point clearer: “Sharon did not perform well in Primary Seven. I expected it. But I know she has a special love for fashion and design and if she takes that direction, she is headed for greatness. I refuse to judge a fish by its ability to fly.”





Prepare school requirements

Children can be disorganised. They may not care about where their uniforms, books, or clothes are. As a parent, help them become organised. Label their items to differentiate them from other children’s property. Make sure their uniform is washed and ironed and all their books are there. If the uniforms are torn, send them to the tailors, and if there is anything that needs replacing, buy it already. If there are medical issues, take them over to a doctor. Review their holiday packages to see if they did all the numbers and refresh their memory. If you can, like I most times do, go with them for back-to-school shopping. The excitement to pick out what they want is priceless. It puts them back into school mood and helps to get them school-ready.

Adjust their daily routines

As the holiday winds down, adjust their daily routines on meals, bathing, brushing teeth, and sleeping. For sleeping, maybe they have been going to bed late after watching TV or spending many hours on their tablets. Start to limit this time. Tell them to go to bed early, say by 9 pm, so they can be awake by 7am. Toddlers usually need 11 hours of sleep while teens need about nine hours. Do this about a week or two in advance of their school’s opening, so they get used to it before they go to school.

Emotions

On their first day at school, as you leave them at school to go away, they may become grumpy or unhappy or even cry and try to hang onto your dress (depending on their age) because they are leaving the familiar comfort of home with familiar faces for a new “home”. This is emotional but normal. Give them their best start in a new environment. Affirm to them that they will be alright and you are near to help them in case they need anything (if they are in boarding school) or that you will be picking them up later if they are in day school).

Hug them, smile, and hand them over to the teacher on duty or the dormitory matron or caretaker. If there is another child in the school they are familiar with from home or church or the neighbourhood, let them help them with socialisation. Teachers in their class are also particularly helpful here. You may want to get one who will keep an eye on him or her for you.