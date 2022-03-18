Make your health a priority, says Kabanda

A woman with a healthy mind and body can nurture a healthy family. By default, most women are responsible for the health condition of their families.

While career, raising children and business among other things take their attention, research shows women hardly pay attention to their own physical and mental well-being.

This is why top on every woman’s to-do list should be paying attention to nourishing her own health. In celebration of Women’s month, Ms Aisha Kabanda, the area MP for Butambala District in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Kampala- Kibuli, organised a women’s day health camp at Kyabadaza Health Centre III, where different health issues were addressed.

At the hospital premises, women of different age groups were seen were lining up for free consultation and treatment. Four tents were standing tall at the different corners of the hospital.

Free medical services

In these tents, services including breast and cervical cancer sensitisation and screening, free eye check-up, and free blood tests for HIV/Aids and sugar levels were provided. Sickle cell screening was conducted by the Uganda Sickle Cell Rescue Foundation.

“Today, I met a specialist and we discussed a lot about my health. He also gave me medicine for free,” says Vivian Nakito, a resident of Kyabadaza village.

Anne Musiimeta said: “These services are not available at Health Centre III. People have to trek long distances to access treatment or go to referral hospitals for better management. We are glad these services were brought closer to us.”

Kabanda, the district’s Woman Member of Parliament appealed to women to pay attention to their physical and mental health.

Among other things, the legislator emphasised healthy eating and regular exercise. “For a family to flourish, women need to be nourished,” she adds.

Kabanda also advised the youth to go for breast screening to keep cancer at bay. She added that it is only through screening that the cancer cells can be detected and treated before the condition advances into deadly stages.

“If a woman’s health takes a back seat, this will have a negative effect on all the responsibilities that she shoulders at home whether personal or professional,” she emphasises.

She urges women who are committed to their responsibilities towards work, family to first assume the responsibility to look after their own mental and physical health.

During the inaugural session of the camp, Dr Peter Niwagaba a gynaecologist from Kawempe General Hospital explained that healthy development of women is directly proportional to the development of society.

It starts at adolescence

“Every woman essentially should become health conscious right from adolescence; when her body undergoes the first biological change to the post-menopausal stage when the nutritional deficiencies already incurred, take a hefty toll in the shapes of various orthopaedic and neurologic problems,” he explained.

Dr Niwagaba adds: “It is not awareness that is lacking, rather it is about the attitude towards health consciousness that calls emphasis.