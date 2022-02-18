Malaika cements place in fashion

By  Gloria Haguma

What you need to know:

Malaika who is known to keep you glued by her hosting abilities and outfits all at once has slowly, but surely cemented her place in the fashion industry, and managing to look effortlessly chic whether she is on or off duty

There are hosts, and then there is Malaika Tenshi. The renowned media personality and undoubtedly the ‘host with the most’, has been carrying that crown for so many years.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.