Malaika cements place in fashion

There are hosts, and then there is Malaika Tenshi. The renowned media personality and undoubtedly the ‘host with the most’, has been carrying that crown for so many years.

And while she may be winning at literally everything she gets her hands on; from radio, to acting, to newly launched brand influencer, it is her fashion we cannot seem to get enough of.

Malaika who is known to keep you glued by her hosting abilities and outfits all at once has slowly, but surely cemented her place in the fashion industry, and managing to look effortlessly chic whether she is on or off duty.

Today, we take you through the fashion muse, style inspiration and brand that is Malaika.

The muse

As a wedding and events host, Malaika knows that it is important to show up in a way that will leave a lasting impression. That is why she has fast become what is known in the fashion world as a muse for many brands, including Beryl Qouture, Sew Bantu, Miss Shee, Fatuma Asha and many others.

Through these collaborations, Malaika is assured of stepping out in a custom made piece. This means she will look different with each look.

And while you may notice that dresses are somewhat of the signature look for her, there is always a stunning detail with each number. Whether it is a tulle off the shoulder detail, or a shoulder trail, there is no such thing as basic with this emcee.

She owns the room

At the 2019 ASFAs, Malaika showed up in an ombre pink and green one shoulder gown. Maybe it was the shimmer or the make-up, but something about her look made it impossible to miss her on that red carpet. You can call it the Malaika effect, but there it is hard for this fashion star to go unnoticed anytime she steps out.