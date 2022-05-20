Mama Wange health camp to offer free services to women

In the spirit of celebrating mothers, Dembe FM, a Nation Media company, in partnership with Uganda Cancer Institute, Raising voices, AAR Health Care, ASG Eye Hospital, Population Services International Uganda (PSIU) have organised a Maama Wange health camp to give back to women, mothers, daughters and friends.

Maama Wange camp will give free medical checkups and free consultation with a range of health specialists. The camp will start on May 24 to May 31 from 8am to 5pm at Club Obligator, on Bombo Road.

The camp will provide free breast and cervical cancer screening, eye and dental checkups, diabetes, antenatal services, laboratory tests and nutritional services, among others.

Dr Steven Buyungo of AAR Health Care, says as service providers, they will focus on breast and cervical cancer screening and teach women about contraceptives on the market and how they work across different age groups.

“In this camp, we are looking forward to having a number of doctors on ground, nurses, midwives, laboratory technologists and nutritionists to take you through the different sessions. There will be two ambulances in case of any emergence,” Buyungo explains.

According to Robina Mulera Mbabazi, also known as Bina Baby, a show host of the Mubeezi programme at Dembe FM, there will be classes chaired by specialists from different fields.

“There will be family planning classes and counselling sessions. The advantage is that you will get a close and personal opportunity to ask the doctors different questions about your health,” she says.

Health first

“We want mothers to take charge of their lives. Every woman should pay attention to their health by going for regular medical examination,” Mbabazi says, adding that cases of breast and cervical cancer are currently on the rise among women.

Mbabazi urges women and mothers to attend the health camp and learn about their health. She says expectant mothers will walk away with free maama kits containing cotton, sterile gloves, plastic sheets, cord ligature, razor blades, tetracycline, soap and sanitary pads. The breastfeeding mothers will also be given nutritious flour for their babies.

Service providers will also help people determine their body mass index and advise them on their lifestyle according to their results. They will also teach women how to do breast cancer checkups on their own.

About the event