Mirembe lives her dream in taking care of abandoned babies

Just a stone’s throw away from the banks of river Nile in Wabilongo village, Nazigo Sub-county in Kayunga District, are five mansions, all enclosed in a perimeter high-wall fence.

The area surrounding the settlement is a quiet place and the only sound I heard was from singing birds and running river water.

It was only until I knocked on the gate, that I realised there were many people living within the enclosed structure. From one of the bangalows emerged Damali Mirembe, fondly referred to as Mummy by her members of staff and residents in this community.

Mirembe is the founder of Sonrise Baby home, a non-government organisation that takes care of vulnerable babies. Carrying a baby wrapped in a thick yellow cloth on her shoulder, Mirembe ushers me into the house.

While I had expected to see children playing in the compound, I found them indoors, having dinner. The caretakers were busy trying to feed them. Although the babies at the home were looking healthy, most of them were enrolled at the home when they were malnourished, according to Mirembe.

“Through probation officers, the police and the community, we get to know babies who are abandoned and need help, she says, adding that for one to look after babies, passion and love are very important virtues. Her work every day involves cooking, washing clothes, cleaning the house, giving love, playing and offering care to the babies to help them heal from the traumas.

Mirembe says the babies are trained to follow a strict daily routine from 7am when they wake up, to 8pm when they go to bed. The daily routine involves waking up, playing, snacking, lunch and potty time after every meal.

Started in 2009 to save the lives of abandoned babies, those birthed by mentally ill mothers, sexually and physically abused, incest and babies of underage girls, Mirembe says the home now has a total of 45 babies, while 30 others are being looked after within the community.

450 babies supported

Since the home was started, she has saved lives of 450 babies. Mirembe’s dream of starting a baby’s home dates far back, when she was still young. In 1993, at the age of 10, Mirembe lost both her parents, leaving her and 10 siblings stranded.

“When my parents died, my uncle David Itanga took over the care of the 10 of us plus 10 other orphans left behind by my cousin. He was a medical worker at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital and he could not afford to provide basic needs for all of us,” Mirembe reminisces.

She says that she and her siblings were in and out of school as they were often sent home for school fees and scholastic materials. This, Mirembe says, prompted her uncle to seek help from a European missionary, Wynas Walker, who owned a babies home in Wairaka, Jinja City, to help him take some of the children, including herself, to his home for care.

Realising that the children had no future in sight, the missionary took Mirembe and nine of her siblings to his baby’s home, where they found other vulnerable children.

At the orphanage, Mirembe was enrolled at Good Shepherd Fold Primary School, from where she completed her primary education.

It is this missionary who inspired her to reach out to helpless children when she grew up. “I resolved that I would pay back by starting a baby’s home so that I also save the lives vulnerable children,” she recollects.

Opting out of a formal job

It is one thing to dream and quite another to actualise such a vision. It required much more effort. Mirembe did not know what the future held for her. After completing her ordinary and advanced levels of education at St James SS in Jinja Town, Mirembe in 2006 joined Makerere University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in Psychology.

No wonder, even after graduating and securing formal employment, Mirembe resigned her job at Samaritan Purse International relief, where she briefly worked as an orphan care coordinator.

Although the organisation where she employed cared for orphans, which was her major area of interest, she could not offer the services to them as she wanted, prompting her to resign. Subsequently, she says, she contacted her former caregiver, Walker, whom she told her desire to open a baby’s home. With his mentorship, she started a baby’s home. At the start, she looked after the babies single-handedly, but as the numbers increased, she employed six women to take care of the babies.

With support from foreign friends, she rented a small room in Njeru Town Council, where she started with a baby’s home with two babies whose mothers’ had died while giving birth.

When numbers of children at her home increased, she relocated to Wabilongo, where she had constructed a bigger home. In each house, she says, each caretakers looks after five babies only.

“The caretakers do all the work a mother would have done for her baby,” she says. At the home, Mirembe says, she only takes care of babies from zero to five years.

When a child makes five years, Mirembe searches for relatives to whom she can handover the child, in order to integrate them back into the community. However, when she fails to find any relative, the child can be adopted by a Ugandan or foreigner after going through all the legal requirements.

In case a child is not adopted or taken by a relative, they are transferred to another home, which is also under the same ministries but located in Kamuli District to start the education journey. Even those that are taken over by their relatives, Mirembe says, she goes ahead to offer them support in form of foodstuffs, medical care and school fees.

For babies brought to the home when they are malnourished due to poor feeding and being neglected, they have to treated and also provide them with milk formula.

Even those that are enrolled with broken bones or mental disorders, undergo physiotherapy. Mirembe says she derives the passion to look after the babies because of the fact that she was also helped to live a better life.

“I want to give them the same opportunity I was given,” she says.

And because one has to be selfless to be able to look after babies, Mirembe says most of the workers at the home were raised in the babies home.

What is fuelling the vice?

Although the home owns land on which they grow food crops and also rear animals that provide the milk that the people at the home feed on, she also receives donations from local companies such as Madhivan, Movit, schools and individual sponsorship from friends all over the world.

Currently, the home employs 30 workers, among them farm and social workers.

Mirembe says the number of vulnerable babies who need to be taken care of are increasing by the day, because of the big number of mothers who die while giving birth.

Additionally, she says the increasing number of people with mental disorders is also to blame for the vice, noting that when the mothers develop mental illnesses, they abandon the babies. “Some parents are helpless and abandon their babies because of the biting poverty in the community,” she says.

Challenges

Mirembe says the skyrocketing commodity prices is her biggest challenge, noting that the price of formula milk on which the babies feed has more than doubled.

This, she says, makes the work of caring for the young ones very expensive. Also, the limited resources she has is a big challenge as she cannot take care of the big numbers of babies in the communities who need to be enrolled at the home.

“Many children brought here are in dire condition,”Mirembe says.

Caretaker speaks out

Sharon Nakato, a caretaker at the home, says besides caring for the children, Mirembe has provided the surrounding communities with a water source located outside the home where locals can get clean and safe water.

She describes Mirembe as a change agent, who wants to give vulnerable babies a bright future.

