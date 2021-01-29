Mix and match for trendier sofas

By Pauline Bangirana More by this Author

Have you ever walked past a furniture display workshop and admired a sofa, a bed or dinning set that you wish you could pay for and take it home with you? That’s what happens to me most of the times.

People who sell furniture mastered one thing- the art of showcasing beautiful pieces that will make customers pay without thinking twice. They have a way of assembling sofas, a matching coffee table, the brightly coloured cushions, and the rug, just everything you would want to add to your home to have a cosy feel.

I am the type that will go to furniture shops, even when I don’t intend to buy anything. I love classy things. I am always curious to know the latest trends in furniture. I have an obsession for unique pieces and wherever I find it, I will save for it and buy it. One of the things that caught my eye lately are sofas assembled in different yet complementing colours.

Call me old-fashioned if you like, but I grew up seeing one particular colour of sofas in the living room. Not just at our home but even those around us. If the head of the family wanted brown chairs, brown chairs it would be for decades.

But today, home owners are beginning to incorporate sofas with different colours into their living spaces. One of my friends owns three different sofas in her home with three different colours. One sofa, a five seater is earthly brown in colour, a three seater that is cream and a sleeping chair that is black with traces of red. At first I was shocked at this discovery but later got used to the colour pattern in her home. For Charlotte Nayiga, an entrepreneur, her living room has sofas with two colours. A two and three seater are a shade of brown while two wing chairs are green and floral.

Nayiga says her carpenter advised her to choose a match and mix of colours that would uniquely complement her living room space.

Advertisement

For instance, today someone can have a six seater sofa; three chairs in yellow and one in blue or maroon depending on people’s preferences.

Andrew Mbabazi, an interior designer with Ayodele Innovations Limited, says with this kind of trend, it is not only the colours that can be changed but even a little mix-up of the styles are interesting ways of breathing life into any living space.

Mbabazi says it becomes monotonous waking up to one colour of sofas everyday. But he warns that the colours of the sofas should create a coherent pattern with the wall paint, the curtains and the lights in the living space. “You will realise a great sense of style and good use of your space if some of these ideas are put into play.”

Mbabazi adds that shades of grey are trending and the accents can be selectively done especially on wing chairs. He also notes that wing chairs have been modified in so many ways and as such, one can have a variety of styles to pick from. The wing chair is the most comfortable chair among single seaters. As with any trend, however, the mistake people make is, “wanting to have everything which ends up crowding their spaces,” Mbabazi says.

Remember a sofa is an investment, and you want to ensure it will stand the test of time. Quality and style are key considerations to make. It is advisable to avoid on vogue colours that may be new and exciting now, but very unlikely to be on trend in a after some years. Think about the kind of colours you have always fancied. You also need to think about how things might change as time goes on. For example, are you still looking for your forever home? If so, it is possible you could move in the next couple of years, which means a neutral sofa that will work in lots of different settings might suit you best.

Options

Not only the colours that can be changed but even a little mix-up of the styles can become so interesting and introduce some life into your space.”

Andrew Mbabazi shares

Additional reporting by www.sofasbysaxon.com