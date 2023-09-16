Mona Masterclass strikes a glamorous chord in its 5th edition

As someone who is always attending events in Kampala, keeping track of my daily expenses is a habit I have recently taken on to get an introspective view of my financial journey.

To my astonishment, the one item that has recurrently etched its presence on my ledger: is appointments with my trusted makeup artist. In a world where social events and gatherings have become the norm, these visits have become not only frequent but also financially burdensome.

And so that is why when I heard about the return of the Mona Masterclass, I made it a point to be present and receive this wisdom firsthand.

Orchestrated by the renowned Monalisa Umutoni, this masterclass has, over the years, served as the focus of the makeup renaissance for budding artists in Uganda.

Set within the luxurious confines of the Active Body Therapy Health Club in Kampala, this edition of the Mona Masterclass proved to be a transformative experience.

Unlike the makeup tutorials readily available on platforms like YouTube, this masterclass offered an unparalleled in-person learning experience. The line-up of facilitators, including select members of the Mona Makeup studio team, divulged their invaluable insights into the world of makeup and beauty.

Over the course of two intensive days, attendees were treated to a wealth of knowledge spanning skincare fundamentals, the art of makeup application, the seamless transition from daytime to nighttime look, and the critical importance of meticulous skin preparation before the application of makeup.

The latter was expertly covered by skincare brand Bio-balance, which emphasized the pivotal role of a clean canvas in achieving flawless makeup application. This detailed the significance of an effective skincare routine in one’s makeup regimen.

The 5th edition of the masterclass witnessed an assembly of more than 50 makeup enthusiasts. Prominent figures such as Fashion Designer and Marketing Guru Bhavya Kalsi, and Bridal Stylist Nkwanzee graced the event as the muse for this two-day immersive experience.

Bhavya, in her role, generously shared pearls of wisdom on social media marketing and personal branding strategies with attentive attendees. She underscored the importance of creating a multifaceted online presence and harnessing the power of experiential marketing to empower one’s brand.

The class of 2023 was not only enriched with knowledge but also showered with an exquisite assortment of goodie bags and makeup products.

Notable highlights included the much-anticipated Mona Magic Must, high-quality brushes, and selections from the Nigerian brand Zaron Cosmetics. The beauty loot was complemented by Bio Balance skincare essentials, Dapper by Rach lipsticks, and Khwezi Beauty headbands.

In its 5th edition, the Mona Masterclass continues to stand as a beacon of enlightenment and transformation in the world of makeup.