Money bouquets: A showcase of cheap popularity

After many years of not hearing from him, I was awakened by a flood of messages from him about his upcoming introduction ceremony. I had not met his wife-to-be and I hardly knew a thing about his present life.

The cycle was repeated a year later for us to fundraise for his wedding. Interestingly, after receiving my contribution, I never ever heard from him again, until many years later, when he wanted to desperately borrow some money to fix his car.

We have developed a new breed of folk who are bold, determined and they ask for money like they lent it to you. In the same mind and space, we have a new trend of parents apparently splashing money to their candidate children in a ceremony designed to wish them success.

Whereas some have argued that what a parent does for their child is purely their business, the parent has to remember that their children do not live in isolation or on an island.

As absurd as it is for folk to demand for support for their private functions such as introductions, baby showers and the like. It is absurd for a parent to splash money and all manner of supposedly expensive gadgets to their children. Interestingly, the entire act is done before camera, so that it can be shared on social media.

What is the motivation behind such a seemingly ‘innocent’ act? A show of ‘love and care’ perhaps? An old woman once said, real wealth is firstly from the heart, but most strikingly, she said that real wealth is silent. It carries a deep sense of dignity and responsibility. There is another saying that deep waters are silent. When the water is making so much noise, it is presumed to be shallow. What an analogy!

What is responsible about giving your child money in front of the camera before their exams? Will it give them better understanding of what they have studied? Will it make them feel special and, therefore, cause them to aim higher?

What a display of ignorance and arrogance! And this same madness with a full show of irresponsibility, only goes further to prove that there is still a long way between where we are and where we must go as a nation.

Dear parents, understand that you are raising a whole citizenw. We must look to the future and understand that the children in our care will be the ones manning the economy, the politics and the growth of our nation.