Mugabi turned her home into a day care centre

Irene Kajumba Mugabi is a former sales distribution personnel. Ample space in her compound was all she needed to jumpstart her business idea of a daycare centre.

After working in various departments such as customer service, distribution, trade branding and marketing at Airtel Uganda, for 10 years, Mugabi decided to resign and venture into a new path of entrepreneurship.

“I had two children at the time and I thought it would be a good idea to home-school them. I also knew many parents who were failing to balance work and children. I thought I would spend time at home, play with the children and take care of them at a fee,” she recalls.

Mugabi says all the years she spent working in a corporate organisation, her children did not benefit from her sweat because she was always away and busy.

“We wake up very early in the morning to take children to school and proceed to work. We return late in the evening, and sometimes, we find children sleeping. The cycle goes on for years. We hardly have time to talk, play and interact with our children,” she recounts. At that point, Mugabi thought she needed to be around her children. The first business idea that came into her mind was to start a play centre because then, her two children seemed lonely. This would enable her watch over her children more closely than she was while she was employed.

Getting started

Mugabi says the daycare centre did not take her a lot of time because she had bought most of the items that children need to play and have fun. “Before I started, I kept buying one item after another. After securing a loan of approximately Shs20 million, by January 2011, she had started giving out flyers and invitations to friends to visit her play centre,” Mugabi says.

More support came from the husband. Initially, she was looking at starting a daycare centre for three-year olds but the market dictated otherwise that she ended up hiring staff to her teach the children. When she installed a signpost for her play centre, parents started making enquiries for baby class. It is then that she had to reconsider having a nursery section, immediately.

“We had eight children at the start and the number has continued to grow over the years. We now have four classes comprising 15 children,” she asserts.

Besides administrative work, Mugabi also gets involved in teaching art and creative classes that are usually decorative and fun for the children.

Doing more

In order to generate more income, Mugabi, exploiting her cookery skills, makes snacks such as cookies, queen cakes, biscuits, birthday and wedding cakes. “My first clients for the birthday cakes are the children that attend the day care centre. Parents order for their children’s birthday cakes. I also have friends in my church circle that make orders but also recommend their friends for snacks and wedding cakes and.”Besides pastry work, Mugabi also uses her art skills to design and print custom-made T-shirts for clients.

Marketing

“The businesses that I operate correlate in a way that children, their friends or parents are become my primary clients. If a child is at my school, I have to do her birthday cake. That’s is extra income coming in even though it is not daily income. I make t-shirts for parents and other clients”, says Mugabi.

Although the businesses are related, Mugabi says she does not mix up the money. “I have different people in charge of finances for each of the projects so that I am able trace profits,” she emphasises.

Challenges

“The tough economic and financial hardships sometimes make parents to delay the payment of tuition or fail completely. Some parents take children to other schools. I have staff who, at every end of month are waiting for remuneration. I cannot give excuses because they do their part diligently. As a manager, I have to think of ways to keep the business running and staff paid regardless of what is happening”.

Mugabi says her competitors keep her in check about the quality of service she is offering.

Future plans

Mugabi is optimistic that her businesses will grow into bigger independent entities. “I look forward to having more space for the daycare centre and getting more children. I want to expand it up to a primary school.” She adds, “I plan to serve community by offering more employment opportunities to people.”