Muhoozi: From banking to managing a football club

When she made the decision to make a career switch from the banking in which she spent a decade, football was the last thing on Anisha Shahir Muhoozi’s mind. She barely knew anything about sports but her love for challenges pushed her to apply for a job at Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (KCCA FC).

She would later replace Josephine Namukisa as a chief executive officer of the club in 2018. Four years in football administration have left her hooked to the game. Her mandate is to provide strategic direction and leadership to KCCA FC and ensure its sustainability and profitability. Emanzi Ndyakira had an interview with Muhoozi and the excerpts are reproduced below.

From banking to football. What motivated you?

I call it destiny. After working in the bank for many years, I thought I needed a new challenge. I like to be part of the community and things that put me in direct touch with people fascinate me. When I discovered that the club needed someone to oversee the day-to-day operations, administration and undertake human resource roles, I gave it a shot.

They had reservations because I did not know much about football. I sat for interviews and I was hired for the job. The on-field business was not my responsibility and there were capable people hired to do that; the coaches and technical team. My role was to support them with the off-field activities to enable them deliver on the pitch. When I reviewed the job description, I realised these are tasks I would excel in. I had handled much bigger tasks in the past. It is just that the environment was now different.

What has kept you going?

I am principled and a perfectionist. My mantra is to plan. I tend to have control-freak habits because I like things to move in a particular direction and when they do not, I get disturbed. I like organised and streamlined things. When I came to the industry, I realised so many people do not appreciate the value of time unless it is a football match. When we plan to meet at 10am, 15 minutes to the hour of 10 must find me at the meeting venue. I am the type that wants to know what I am going to do today, this week, this month so that I plan in advance.

You joined the club as an administrator and shortly you became the chief executive officer. Were you ready for the challenge?

Ready? You must be joking. I was not. I was anxious and scared. I was starting to get accustomed to the game, its processes and systems. I am a firm believer in God and I believe He never gives us what He knows we can’t do. I was positive and I sought knowledge on areas I had deficiencies in, especially the game dynamics. That helped a lot. The strong board leadership and guidance, especially by the then chairman -Aggrey Ashaba gave me the much needed mentorship. There was also a unified strong management team that believed in the cause and need to move to the next level.

What are those things you had a tough time implementing?

When I came in, people did not have contracts apart from the technical staff. The administrative staff did not have contracts, job description and there was no human resource policy. Having finalised the HR policy with the board, the next thing was drafting contracts and key performance indicators for all staff. The job at hand was to define roles at the club. And I met resistance. We engaged the team through meetings and consultations, but it took time. The football club is on a journey to professionalism and we need to have it run as a corporate entity. The issue of time management was a big challenge. Asking a colleague to submit a report of the assignments they have undertaken during a quarter was an uphill task. I learnt that most of the staff had not worked elsewhere and this was probably their first job or from other sectors that are not as demanding. It took over a year and a half for people to appreciate those basics and right now we are in a better place. I am proud of the team.

What challenges have you faced in football, not just at KCCA?

The national team would use our stadium without sending a formal communication. They would only make a phone call and the next thing you see is the national team bus arriving. Planning for the pitch was going to be key result area; if you want to use it, write to us in advance so we schedule and plan accordingly. Fixtures would easily be changed simply because there was no proper planning. Then the fact that most of the people in football have not reached a certain level of education, they find it difficult to appreciate many things and adapt to change. Most players do not read the details of their contracts before signing them. They are only interested in the money you are giving them and the duration. Yet understanding what is required of them and the termination clauses are equally important. The other thing is that people want to watch games for free. All this makes it difficult to move forward. The industry still has a lot of cleaning up to do.

As a club, how are you preparing the current players for the future and life after football?

Most of the past players were shining at a time the game did not have a lot of money. That breed of players was driven by passion. Right now, the game is very lucrative. Today, a player at 17 walks away with a good pay cheque. As a club, we offer financial literacy, emphasise savings and do capital investments to prepare for retirement. We also appreciate that there are those who are the breadwinners and they are overwhelmed with responsibilities .

On the pitch, how much has the team progressed since you came?

In the last two to three years, we have not been successful on the field but off-field we are doing very well. There are many reasons why we were not performing, for example, the quality of players matters. We tried to do better this year and we are still fighting to win the league. There is more to be done but I am happy we can now see signs of a competitive team. We had 11 players coming in before this season so it is hard to expect results immediately.

What was it like to work with Mike Mutebi?

You cannot talk about KCCA’s success without mentioning Mike Mutebi. He is the most successful manager the club has ever had. When I had just joined, I did not even know what most of these things meant. We had Al Ahly (Egypt) and Esperance (Tunisia) in the Champions League and I remember before the draws, we had a chat in the office and Mike was saying ‘I wish they could give me the big boys. I wish they would give me Al Ahly’ and some people were scared. He insisted that we needed to play big teams. I did not appreciate what Al Ahly was because I did not know anything about them. Mike had a wide ambition, he always wanted to go for the best. When he was given the job, the club only demanded local trophies but for him he believed the team could compete with the best on the continent.

How easy or hard was the decision to let him go?

It was not an easy decision. It was made by the board. We were not winning and that responsibility is obviously on the manager. For two years, the club had not won. Even in the third year, it was hard to make the decision until that bad run of results. It took months for them to decide otherwise.

What has been your highlight at the club?

Winning the Cecafa (Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations Club Championship). We went into the tournament with a young team and we were not sure we would make it to the semi-finals. Mike made us believe, we beat Azam in the final. Nothing can explain such moments.

Any low moments?

The game that we lost to Petro de Luanda here. As administration, we had already started counting the money. The moment we went to their home and got a draw, we believed they could not beat us at home. When we came back, we started working on our budgets because we expected to win and get the Shs1.8 billion shillings (approximately $500,000). Then the unthinkable happened. And we got knocked out, at home. That was the worst moment for me.

Do you see yourself elsewhere in sports, and not just KCCA?

For now, I am content with KCCA. I do not know what the future holds.

What’s your take on how the game is ran by the federation?

We are dissatisfied with the federation. At the moment the talk is about officiating of games and I think every club has suffered in a way. It is the responsibility of the federation to ensure the referees perform. We used to write to the federation about these issues and even give evidence and they would neither respond nor take action. They have started taking action and I commend them. When it comes to things such as player transfers, we are baffled as a club. You write complaining about a transfer, you receive no response, no action taken and the next thing you see is a player in another club. The FUFA should be the custodian of the law but they have let us down severally. We will continue to engage them and we will not get tired of calling on them to uphold professionalism.

Recently, your game with Onduparaka was cancelled due to hooliganism. What do you make of that ruling and what next?

It is baffling that the federation chose to divert from their own rules. This was one of those outright cases. Everyone knew what repercussions would be but were surprised when the federation chose to deviate and rule otherwise. It is very unfortunate. The federation is setting a bad precedent because they are now telling fans to evade the pitch whenever they disagree with the referee. Once the game is abandoned, there will be no reward for both clubs. It is unfortunate and as KCCA, we appealed against the ruling. But after appealing, we have already seen a circular showing that the replay had been scheduled. We are hoping the appeals committee pronounces itself on the matter soon. You take so much away from yourself by complying with the law.

What is the progress on the stadium and how soon should fans expect to come to complete MTN Omondi stadium?

When we were launching the stadium, we said it would take two years. This is January and we are making a year since the work commenced. I am happy to report that there is progress. In the remaining one year, we should have the first phase completed as per the plan because the biggest works were on the foundation. We hope that in one year we will have the stadium ready for use. Our target is to play continental football, at home.

How can more women be encouraged to pick interest in sporting activities?

Once you have passion for sports, you will sail through. But this requires resilience and hardwork. Women should take up opportunities because they are there. Salima Mukansanga is shining after becoming the first woman to officiate an Africa Cup of Nations game. Intentional programmes aimed at skilling the girl-child in various sports areas need to be set up by the Ministry of Education and Sports such that more women get attached or pick interest in the Sports. FIFA is pushing the agenda of women globally and emphasis is on women football. This presents more opportunities for women from technical to administrative abilities to partake in. Additionally, we have seen that across the board, FIFA CAF and FUFA are balancing their top executive leadership positions by having more women.

What needs to be done to have a competitive team that wins not only local games but also international games?

Having the right technical team including coaches and players who are in sync with the club objectives. Off field, this is broad and it requires human and financial resources to have a sound governance system in place.

