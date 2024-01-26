Munabi reshapes narratives on domestic violence

In recent years, Uganda has registered an increase in cases of domestic violence. According to a 2021 police report, 17,533 cases were recorded, and in 2022, the report recorded 17,698 cases.

The criminal investigations department report indicates that the most affected persons in the act of domestic violence are the elderly and females.

In all these subsequent incidents, the common aspect has been the loss of lives of victims and having the suspects arrested. Patricia Munabi says domestic violence can be avoided and families can live in harmony.

Munabi, a lawyer and the executive director of the Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE, cites Proverbs 14, that speaks about a wise woman building her home and a foolish one tearing it apart.

She is also a women’s rights activist with a mandate to ensure women and families work together for self-sustainability, especially at a local level.

Fighting sexual, gender-based violence

Manabi says part of her work is to train leaders and communities and raising awareness about the laws as a way to foster development.

“Women within communities now engage in discussions on how to support their partners,” she says.

This she says has helped women appreciate that they too can contribute instead of waiting for their husbands’ contributions.

“Women now have small gardens in their compounds, and that way they save on buying food in markets,” she says. These have transformed homes and restored peace.

Economic empowerment

Munabi says that as much as they focus on building and nurturing women’s leadership, they later demand for money to contest in an election, which is not the case with women at the local level.

“In order to catalyse women’s leadership, we had to look out for districts where women are in organised groups and support them in order for them to be more self-sustaining, resilient, and generate income,” she says.

Munabi echoes that women have been empowered with financial literacy skills such as book keeping, which have boosted their businesses.

“This is not only helping groups, but individual members have opened up small businesses such as poultry, rabbit rearing, and mushroom growing, among others, which have put more money into their pockets,” she says.

She says these opportunities have boosted women’s self-esteem, who are now able to vie for leadership positions at different levels.

Covid-19 intervention

During Covid-19, more cases of gender-based violence were registered. Like they say, whenever there is a problem, some see opportunities. It is around this time that Munabi introduced a skilling programme to support women generate income in the three districts of Wakiso, Mityana, and Mubende.

About 36 groups, each with an average of 25 members were supported.

“We asked them to come up with business ideas, took them through business trainings and later funded them,” she says.

According to Munabi, some of the groups wanted to enhance their chicken businesses. Others used the money to invest in piggery and shoe businesses, among other ventures.

For sustainability, she says they carry out periodic supervision.

Male engagements

There are cases where men have been victims of domestic violence, but have been in silence, says Munabi. In the districts Fowode operates, they have engaged model men (seniors) in communities, who are trained in gender and rights advocacy that later do outreaches with fellow men about issues that affect them. This models, she says has supported male victims in resolving issues.

Household visits

In cases where communities are aware of family clashes and conflicts, model men are deployed to reach out to these families and have conversations where they discuss such issues.

Munabi says this has been a powerful model in helping communities identify issues themselves and devise means of resolving them.

She cites a community in Kabale District, where there is a high prevalence of women beating men. Through such interventions, these domestic issues have been resolved and and peace has been fostered in families.

Students’ engagements

In order to mentor good leaders, Munabi says she engages administrators in various schools to set up leadership clubs. Through these clubs, boys and girls are encouraged to discuss issues to do with their rights.

“We have established neighbourhood assemblies that bring together youth, model parents, and model teachers in conversations about teenage pregnancy, incest, and child dropouts, in order to address some of the issues that have been overlooked in discussions about comprehensive sexuality education (CSE),” she explains.

Under school interventions, leadership clubs in more than 40 schools in five districts have been created.

To address issues of teenage pregnancy in the districts of Busia and Mityana, Munabi explains that they introduced youth-friendly contacts in health centres, where they provide these services.

“Through these interventions, we have had religious leaders, politicians, and civil society organisations come out and speak openly about family planning,” she explains.

She, however, mentions that they have limited funding. “All this work is primarily donor-funded; however, as much as we would like to expound on our projects, we are largely challenged with shrinking, shifting donor priorities and resources, which affect the activities,” she says.

Imara women’s centre

In 2016, Munabi suggested the idea of establishing Imara Women’s Centre as a model for sustainability.

“It is a social enterprise that will help in generating funds that will support other organisational activities,” she says. The centre is located in Nangabo Sub-county, Wakiso District, and its groundbreaking was in 2022, along with its fundraising.

She says it will be a centre for innovation and learning. It will have a showroom where some of the works of women will be showcased, a 21st -century digital library, an auditorium, a conference area and accommodation. The project is estimated to cost about Shs28b

Who is Munabi?

Patricia Munabi is the executive director of the Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE). She is the firstborn in a family of seven, and her leadership emerged from her family’s expectations of a firstborn.

She joined Gayaza High School and later pursued a law degree from Makerere University before obtaining a diploma in legal practice from the Law Development Centre.

She says it was during her years of school that she started to contemplate about issues of injustice, human rights and a woman’s place in society. She later joined Fowode as a volunteer, where she now serves as the executive director.

Founded in 1995 as a response to the constitution-making process in Uganda, eight women formed a special interest group caucus, consisting of women, youth, and workers with disabilities, to ensure the constitution was gender responsive.

They worked together with gender-sensitive male allies within the assembly and relied on existing organisations such as the National Association of Women’s Organisations in Uganda for research and advocacy.

Munabi underscores a transformative initiative aimed at fostering women leaders in Uganda. Thousands of individuals, encompassing women, boys, and men from 50 districts, have been empowered to not only understand their rights but also actively engage in leadership roles.

She has been instrumental in reshaping narratives, particularly among women, altering stories of exclusion from leadership and victimisation in instances of domestic violence.

What others say

Christine Kalyango

“I am a housewife and my husband was financially challenged whenever a new school term started. With the grant from Fowode, she borrowed Sh250,000, which she invested in buying and feeding 15 Kroiloirs, which have now multiplied to 100 birds,” says Kalyanga, a farmer and a members of the Nkowe Women’s Group, made up of 30 members.

Joy Katabire and farmer Mende Wakiso

I deal in cattle, rabbits, and piggery farming. I belong to Mende Savings Development and Credit Group, which is made up of 30 women. When Fowode came to our group, most of us had been farming for many years, using rudimentary practices. With their facilitators, we learned the best farming practices, after which we got financial support, to boost our businesses. Through business training, I have been able to invest wisely, save, and pay school fees for the children I support. I also know my rights

Asiat Nalumansi, tailor