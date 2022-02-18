Prime

Munduru wants more women to take on leadership roles in sports

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

From a mere football fan, Mercy Munduru now recruits, manages and markets Onduparaka Football Club. She fundraises for the club that employs players, staff and coaches. Her dream is to see Onduparaka FC play continental football and send talent to the world. She also wants more women to take on administration and coaching roles in sports. 

The number of women in sports administration has grown over years, they have been encouraged to mingle as sports is inclusive. Calls of improving the gender balance in sports have been made. However, the gap remains big, with men taking up most roles, leaving women who are the majority with limited administration and leadership positions.

