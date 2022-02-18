Munduru wants more women to take on leadership roles in sports

The number of women in sports administration has grown over years, they have been encouraged to mingle as sports is inclusive. Calls of improving the gender balance in sports have been made. However, the gap remains big, with men taking up most roles, leaving women who are the majority with limited administration and leadership positions.

Women continue to be underrepresented at different levels from administration, officiating and coaching. The struggle continues and those who have broken into the industry are now pushing to open doors for others.

Mercy Munduru is one of them. The 33 year old has lived and breathed football since childhood, she will stop at nothing to make an impact on the game dominated by men. “Unfortunately, gender stereotyping is still common in our society but even more in sports, especially football,” she says.

As head of marketing, communications and public relations at Uganda Premier League side Onduparaka Football Club based in Arua, Munduru has seen and heard it all since she joined football administration in 2016.

Above: Mercy Munduru displays cheques for Onduparaka FC sponsorship from different companies. She is flanked by other team officials. PHOTOs/courtesy

Juggling football and legal services

People have doubted her skills and questioned her abilities but she keeps thriving. Away from football, she is a human rights and feminist lawyer also serving as the programme manager, Democratic Governance at ActionAid International in Uganda.

She has spent most of her prime years of her career in women’s rights and she is knowledgeable and appreciates gender dynamics.

At Onduparaka, Munduru’s assignments revolve around recruitment, management and marketing. Her role entails behind the scenes work such as development of kits, identifying manufacturers, ensuring timely shipping and delivery. She is also part of the senior management space, where core decisions pertaining to the overall running of the club are made. Onduparaka has become part of her life.

She finds joy in the role in a game she loves to bits, inspired by family. “My grandfather was an exceptional footballer and that is where my dad drew his inspiration for football. He used to take me and my siblings to a local video hall in Arua to watch football and teach us the dynamics of the game,” Munduru recounts.

Her family, headed by a reverend and a mother who was a primary school teacher, later secured a television set from which they watched games together. After watching a number of African players flourishing at the game in European countries, her love for football became even stronger and that is how she became an Arsenal FC fan.

Her parents are her eternal role models, she watched them start from scratch, sacrifice to see to it that they lived like royalty, and saw them invest in their own career. “My father obtained a Master’s degree, and even though he was a reverend, he supported my mum to upgade from a diploma level to Masters,” she recalls.

“I have prayed my way into every opportunity, nothing I have was given to me on a silver platter. I can say confidently that you can never trust God in vain. I have also had to learn, sometimes through mistakes and I thank God for humbling me enough to learn. This journey requires self-discipline and sacrifice,” she says.

Tools to steer her career

Munduru has a deep understanding of the game and still watches a lot of it and wants more women to experience the same. Eloquent, calm and beaming with confidence, Munduru has tools to steer her way to the top. She holds a Bachelors of Laws and a Master of Laws in Oil and Gas from Uganda Christian University.

Her career started off with her selling Airtel sim packs, then Celtel in Senior Six vacation. Her talents then landed her work at Nile FM, a local Radio station in Arua City, where she worked as a news anchor. After years of doing news, she managed to convinced management to make her a host of a sports show. She juggled a radio job and a course at university before her first job after law school came.

The journey

“My first job was with Refugee Law Project where I worked as a volunteer lawyer Access to Justice. I then got head hunted to work at the Uganda Association of Women Lawyers (FIDA Uganda), where I started off as a programme officer and later got promoted to various roles,” she says. She also worked as a gender advisor at Mercy Corps International in Uganda and a programme manager at Memprow Uganda. For her, it all goes back to her experience while selling simpacks, a job she says introduced her to the world of employment and widened her career networks.

From this job, she got her first payment which was a commission. “It motivated me to work harder the following day. Before long, I was promoted to serve at the front desk. Every opportunity prepares you for what lies ahead. I am still using my knowledge from sales at the club and my work on radio has helped me to undertake public engagements with ease,” Munduru says.

A working structure

“If I did not value those, I would not speak about them today,” she says. She says she has established a structure that has enabled her to balance work at the club and legal assignments.

Munduru says her department requires minimum supervision and she works with a creative, committed, and self-driven team. More than half of the staff work online due to competing priorities but they deliver. This also enables work full-time at ActionAid Uganda and work online with Onduparaka FC. A supportive environment at Action Aid makes things better

Managing crises at the club

Managing public relations at a top flight side like Onduparaka is a big task. Controversies are never far away from local football. Munduru was recently in the spotlight when KCCA FC filed a complaint to Fufa, the local football governing association, against Onduparaka.

The latter were accused of failing to control their fans who interfered with a game. “There are issues that arise from player relations or game management and my role requires that I prepare an adequate response regardless of whether I am present when such events happen. The other challenge is managing expectations of fans and stakeholders. This is an area I continue to grow in given the amount of passion and good will people have for the club,” says Munduru.

From a mere football fan, Munduru is using her position to make a difference at Onduparaka. “I joined the club management from the onset into the Premier League. Having crossed from being an ardent fan who watched its journey right from the lower league, working at Onduparaka is one of the most fulfilling things I have ever done in my life,” she says.

When Onduparaka joined the Uganda Premier League in 2016, the club lacked structures and there were fears whether it could last a season in the top flight. Munduru was part of the management team that came in to fix the mess. “I came in and had to build a working structure from scratch,” she recalls.

She assembled both the media and marketing teams and worked with colleagues to expand these structures. “I started fundraising from the first day and having raised billions for the club for the past six years, I am happy that we are now employing hundreds of young people as players, staff and coaches,” she says. Munduru has also spearheaded creation of economic opportunities for local businessmen and women who make a living from activities associated with the club. Seeing Onduparaka play continental football and send talent to the world is on her bucket list. She also has plans to help the club stabilise financially and develop investment schemes that can transform the lives of players, staff, fans and the community.

“My dream is for us to have a sporting complex complete with an academy, training and mentorship programme,” she shares her hopes. Besides Onduparaka, Munduru challenges the league to work collectively with clubs to design marketing strategies to attract more partners.

She says the league has a huge potential to grow but stakeholders need to deliberately work towards that growth. Thriving in a male dominated space is a given for one like Munduru. Her intellect has prepared her for the challenges it comes with. She has an idea on how to get up there and prays more women follow suit.

“I know that it has been tough for many women in sports, especially those who may not be aware of how stereotypes manifest. I have reached out to a few women colleagues in football and we are planning to start up a space for us to share our challenges and build strategies to ensure footballing spaces recognise, empower and support women to thrive,” she says.

For all of the progress made by women in sports, it is evident more collective work is needed whether on or off pitch. Gender parity seems near yet it remains far. There is still a wide gap when it comes to coaches and executives. Munduru is part of the group bridging the gap and yearns to see many young women passionate about sports thriving.

Mega plans