Mwebaza, the accountant in love with paint and brush

On the East Africa road that joins Kiwatule and Kyambogo, opposite Kabaka Ronald Mutebi’s Kyambogo farm, is a haven, branded ‘Paint and Sip Uganda’. With a touch of paint, a free drink, while enjoying a scenic view of the Kiwatule suburb from the roof top, it explains why the spot has turned into a popular hangout that puts people’s imaginations to life with art.

As each client walks in, the business proprietor, Isabella Alice Mwebaza counts her blessings. She has come a long way to get here, yet there is still a lot more to accomplish. Her love for the paint and brush comes from deep within, she can hardly explain its roots.

“I just love colourful things. Every time I walk in a room, I study how colours have been combined. I cannot even explain it,” Mwebaza says when asked where her obsession with art comes from. Her obsession is so deep that the sight of paint pallets, canvas and easels set her soul on fire.

Shelving her dream

As early as 10, Mwebaza was inclined to art and had made up her mind on earning from it, although the idea did not sit well with her father.

“He said I was the first born and was not convinced that artists earned well,” she says.

Her father preferred a career in mathematics, given that it was her best subject. He, however, advised her to keep art as a hobby.

She scored 24 points during the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE). This won her recognition all over that her parents gifted her a car. But things took a wrong turn when she failed to graduate at Makerere University, where she was pursuing a Bachelors in Development Economics.

“I struggled with the transition. I felt like a loser and hoped for another chance for a fresh start somewhere else,” recalls Mwebaza. Her prayers were answered after her parents gave her a second chance to enroll for a Bachelors of Commerce at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Kenya.

“I promised my dad I would not disappoint him again. I requested the academic registrar to allow me do my three year course in two years. They asked me to take on more course units per semester,” she says.

The new environment of international students, a new country, course, friends and home had to count this time around. In no time, she was making big moves and ended up deputy guild president.

This role came with responsibility, which strategically placed her in a position to call some shots at the institution. She was given administrative duties such as drafting university events’ budgets. It is here that she rekindled her art flame on the side, just in time for another door to open.

As one of the cultural week finalists’ dinner drew closer, she was tasked to engage service providers and one of them was a body/paint artist that Indian and West African students were interested in. “The only body, paint artist we got charged us highly. Since I had paint, I gave it a shot and that is how I got my first paid art gig,” she recounts.

Her work was all over social media in the next few days. Photographers had captured her work and it was also making rounds on the university website. Kenyan event organisers contacted the university asking whose work it was.

Gigs started raining

Mwebaza became a fixture at Kenyan events, painting faces and bodies, while earning as a university student, who dreamt of working with one of the four largest public accounting firms in the world; Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young and KPMG.

In her second attempt at university education, Mwebaza graduated with a first class degree. She immediately applied for recruitment at the top four top accounting firms, but was never taken on by any of them.

She spent eight months at home, waiting for employers to contact her.

“I kept asking my parents for money. I hated it and felt it was not my place. I kept painting all this time,” she adds. Her job hunt landed her work as an accountant at a hardware store, earning Shs800,000 a month.

Within three months, she felt bored but she worked for an extra year.

“I asked myself whether I was going back to the hardware store because I felt misplaced,” she recollects.

Around the same time, a Burundian friend invited her for her wedding in Kigali, but Mwebaza’s boss did not approve her request to have some days off. She forcefully went to Rwanda and upon return, she was fired. Although she would miss out on the monthly pay, she felt this was a sign for her to try something different.

Mwebaza kept news of losing the job away from her parents, but she would drive out of home every day pretending go to work.

“I would drive to KCCA library every morning to access Wi-Fi , read newspapers and apply for jobs, while doing research on art,” she says. The routine ran her pockets dry and the stress kicked in.

As Mwebaza was driving home from her library session, a stranger waved asking for a lift. Mwebaza offered her a lift since they were heading the same direction.

The Good Samaritan

“She was called Maritza and worked at Kfm radio. She had met me at a party sometime back,” she says.

“How are you,” Maritza asked her.

“I need someone to talk to. I have no job, no money. I am lying to my parents that I am working. I feel stuck,” she added.

Maritza asked what Mwebaza wanted to do, the latter led her to her home and showed her some of her artwork. She also told her about her body art/painting skills.

Maritza hooked her up with a Halloween party at Vision Group, where Mwebaza, branded as Bella Art, was to paint people’s faces and earn Shs600,000 in four hours. She raked in Shs1.8m that night. And just like that, she managed her first paid gig in Uganda. Her impressive work on the night got her another gig at Zone 7, a popular hangout in Mbuya, the next day, which was followed by more work at The Venti Hotel and Spa in Najjera a day later.

It was now three days of painting faces and bodies. Mwebaza’s fortunes had turned around after making about Shs3m on a weekend. This became a weekend routine, although her parents still thought she had a job and only painted on weekends.

Her bubble burst when Tusker Lite gave her a gig that required her to travel around the country for two weeks. Her mother visited her former workplace to check on her, only to find out Mwebaza had been fired months back.

“She was disappointed. She called but I did not pick. She had sent many messages and audios but I needed to get work done first,” she narrates.

Upon her return, she faced the scolding wrath but was relieved because living a lie was done.

“Painting faces in bars is not what they envisioned their daughter doing for a job,” she says.

The birth of Paint and Sip

Now that she had nothing to hide, she joined Uganda Arts Community to get a platform of monetising her craft. It felt like everything had come together for her and it was time to roll out a career in art. The gigs kept coming, until 2020 when the Covid pandemic struck.

Mwebaza, however, kept painting for fun at home.

“My mother would bring me a drink as I painted. With time, my friends started coming over to paint with me and did activities such as karaoke and quizes,” she says.

As numbers grew, so did the bills on her mother’s side. She could not afford drinks for everyone whenever they gathered. Mwebaza asked her friends to start carrying a drink whenever they came to paint.

Getting an address

It was not long before her dad raised a security concern as many unknown cars showed up in the compound and more new faces joined the craze. He asked her to host them elsewhere. Mwebaza got a venue at Motiv on Old Port Bell Road for a paint and sip birthday party and got a flyer for that plot.

“My body art audience came through and supported me,” she recalls. One of the guests was impressed with her work and set her up for a meeting with Protea Hotel. It all snowballed into another painting job and there was no looking back this time. She started a mobile studio, until November 2022, when she acquired the current home of Paint and Sip Uganda.

Getting an address was a milestone that got her buzzing with excitement. It came with a rooftop, a private terrace, a bar, restaurant and a children’s painting room. The studio is open the entire week with weekends the busiest, as people walk in for a fun time to paint, sip, sing and dance.

There is always an instructor helping with the experience and a sample of about 200 pieces to replicate. Mwebaza’s vision is to build an admirable brand and serve the art community in Uganda. She also aspires to grow an ecosystem around art and dominate as a business lady.

Growing by leaps and bounds

For an establishment barely three years old, Paint and Sip Uganda is in overdrive. The spot hosts an average of 90 people on every weekend. Even on week days, she rakes in numbers.

“We plan to get branches across the country because we are targeting a bigger demographic. I want to start an art academy, where we can nurture art and monetise it,” says Mwebaza.

Awakening a dream...

As one of the cultural week finalists’ dinner drew closer, she was tasked to find a body/paint artist to entertain Indian and West African students. “The only body, paint artist we got charged us highly. Since I had paint, I gave it a shot and that is how I got my first paid art gig,” she recounts.