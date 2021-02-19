My entire life is anchored by God – Musiime

Edwin Musiime hosts the Property Show on NTV Uganda. He is the chief executive officer of Crest Group Ltd, preacher, author, and the president of Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs. Nicolas Akasula had a chat with him about social life and career.

How do you describe yourself?

I am a God-loving man. That is what defines me. Everything else is secondary. I always refer to as God as the chief executive officer of my world and everything therein. I am also an aggressive peak performance guy. I treasure working smart, scaling heights, breaking barriers, and pushing myself beyond comfortable zones.

What informs your fashion choices?

When I look at how God has adorned nature, the species of trees, birds and animals, I am always left fascinated by the divine sense of fashion. I pay attention to how I dress both casually and in a corporate setting because I represent God wherever I go. Some people call it obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), but I call it excellence. Secondly, I am inspired by the evolution of fashion and design driven by people like Bernard Arnault, a French designer who specialises in in luxury goods.

You got everyone talking when you chose a woman for a bestman at your wedding? What is the idea behind this?

People should be free to decide how they want to walk down the aisle. Whether you want 10 bridesmaids or 20 groomsmen, who cares? The best person to accompany you as you walk down the aisle should not necessarily be defined by gender.

Anita Beryl has been my best friend for a long time. My wife and I were comfortable celebrating our special day with Beryl. So whether you choose your uncle, brother or cousin, it is your day. Enjoy it how you deem fit. Forget about what the world thinks. I am the type that prefers a unique path to life and oftentimes, as long as my conscience is clear with God, one million opinions do not matter to me.

Why your immense love for real estate?

We are supposed to be co-creators to further the creation process and that is why economies such as Dubai have done a great job. I am inspired by the creation story. The tone was set by God; the skies, the vault between the waters, the creation of land, the Garden of Eden, are all dazzling beauty. When we set up residential or commercial spaces, these spaces in turn say a lot about us.

With so much on your plate, what keeps you on top of the game?

I keep my priorities right by taking my majors of life more seriously than the minors. I have created systems that ensure efficiency in everything I do. I keep an organised schedule for my construction work, interior designing, speaking engagements, television filming, book writing, running our fashion label, running our media agency work, preaching schedules and above all not forgetting to be a good father and husband. In life, it is not speed but direction that counts.

What has fatherhood taught you?

It is an immaculate responsibility that God has bestowed upon us that invokes leadership within us. I have learnt that I am the first and greatest mentor to my children. I love it when my son and daughter come to me and say that ‘I look up to you dad’. I have learnt that children learn more from our actions than our words. What kind of father am I? I always reflect. It is not enough to only father our own biological children but rather a responsibility we need to take on in mentoring other children of our nation.

How do you keep in shape?

Like organisations, individuals should have value systems. I normally teach about the seven types of capital among which is the physical capital, where our physical bodies are critical in our success equation. I am part of the Serena Maisha family and work out four days a week. I stick to a healthy diet and I keep a smile on my face always.

How do you spend your free time?

I read books, watch documentaries which are intellectually and spiritually stimulating, I love nature and I spend time watering plants and flowers. Spending quality time with my wife and friends is also fulfilling. I love travelling too. I also intend to start playing golf.

Which books have you enjoyed reading?

The Bible, John C. Maxwell’s Sometimes You Win Sometimes You Learn, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Flashes of Thought, 48 laws of power by Robert green, The Audacity of Hope by Barack Obama and 7 keys to unlocking your destiny by Pastor Lincoln Sserwanga.

What qualities do you look for in a woman?

A virtuous woman is God-fearing, with a noble character. She is hard working, diligent and comfortable in her skin. This woman carries peace on her shoulders. She should be industrious and open her heart to the unprivileged. She is clothed with strength and dignity. This woman is intelligent and rides in the company of the wise. She takes care of herself and looks good.

Most memorable date you had with your wife

In January this year, we travelled for a holiday in Dubai in the midst of the pandemic. We had fun and my wife enjoyed one of the things she loves most; shopping.

What is the secret to maintaining a happy relationship?

Communication and honouring God as a firm foundation. Appreciate your spouse always and do not take having them for granted. Understand that it is okay to disagree but keep an open mind. Remember to befriend each other every day. Adopt the virtue of forgiveness. Above all, choose joy and happiness.

What was your worst moment ever?

Losing my father Mr. Charles Njuyarwo is by far the most painful experience in my life.

What cologne do you wear?

Cher moi. I wear different colognes for different occasions but here are my premium ones. Royal Courtesy, Montecristo, Explorer, Mont Blanc, Histories Creed, Tom Ford Noir, Intenso, Dolce and Gabbana and the Monarque perfume collection.







