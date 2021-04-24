My heart grieves for loss of loved ones

Only last week, I was pondering on the many women who do not make it in childbirth

“Tell her since she is right next to you,” one man told the other who was styling my hair. “Tell me what?” I wondered loudly.

After an awkward moment of silence, he broke the news to me. His colleague, who had asked him to inform me, lost his wife earlier this month. The wife was murdered over what they suspect to be a business rivalry.

I froze for a moment. How do you console a man whose spouse died in mysterious circumstances? How do you even begin to say anything?

I looked down, bewildered and numb. My mind was working hard to decide on how best to respond. After a while, I enquired from the one who styling my hair, if there were any children in the picture.

“Two children. One is six and other one is three,” he mentioned. My heart broke into a thousand little pieces, fighting to cut out the images that were forming in my mind about the situation.

The widower continued attending to his client with his mask safely tied on his face. A part of me assumed he wanted to hide his grief. He is usually a very talkative person, but this time round, he was a lot quieter, perhaps consumed by numerous thoughts.

We live in interesting times. You can never know how the person you are smiling with might be plotting your demise. People are quick to eliminate one another like they have a monopoly over life.

Only last week, I was pondering on the many women who do not make it in childbirth. They carry their pregnancies to full term, they plan and shop for their babies and they go to hospital eager to get done with the process and to take home a healthy child.

They do not come out alive and their babies have to start life with such a traumatising history. In this particular case, someone’s life is cut short and in a matter of moments, the lives of the children and their father are changed forever.

How do you comfort such a father? What words do you use without sounding like a clanging cymbal or a noisy gong?

And yet life must go on. The bereaved family must pick themselves up and carry on. Because bills must be paid and food must be put on the table.

My heart grieves with every person going through this trauma. I pray for comfort and strength. May you find inner strength to face another day. May you find peace in the midst of hopelessness. May God comfort you in places and at levels words are insufficient to describe.